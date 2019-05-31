Getty Image

It seems as if Keanu Reeves has pretty much always held the reputation of being a down-to-earth loner. Whether giving up his seat on the subway (even the fact that he rides the subway) or sitting on a park bench by himself, eating a sandwich — Reeves is atypical of your everyday A-list actor. And although he doesn’t often discuss his personal life, Reeves did briefly, uncharacteristically open up while doing the press rounds for John Wick 3.

Chatting with the Jakarta Post, Reeves was asked what love means to him as a followup question about Neo’s love for Trinity in the Matrix franchise. His answer was touching, but also a bit forlorn.

“You mean romantic love? You know, I’m the lonely guy,” Reeves responded. “I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me.”

“I don’t concern myself with it that much,” he continued, when asked whether he’s content with describing himself as a lonely guy. “I’m an actor, so in terms of what you’re asking about, I have no answer.”

Suffice to say, that quote hit people right in the feels. If the rest of us can find love, why not this beautiful, introspective man? As such, people began sounding off on Twitter, or even volunteering themselves as tributes.