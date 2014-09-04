Kelly Osbourne Shared Some Wonderful Thoughts On The Passing Of Her Friend, Joan Rivers

Kelly Osbourne worked closely with Joan Rivers on E! for three years, both as a correspondent on the red carpet and as co-host of Fashion Police. Today, a heartbroken Osbourne shared her thoughts on the passing of Rivers, a woman she called “the only grandmother she ever knew.”

I’m completely heartbroken by the loss of my beloved Joan. Not only was she my boss, she was and will always be my teacher, therapist, closest friend, inspiration and the only grandmother I ever knew. She was family and I will never forget her. Laughter will be difficult for a while but when I’m sad, lonely or upset all I will have to do is think of Joan and a smile will cross my face. Laughter is what she gave us and laughter is what she would want us to do in remembrance of her. Melissa and Cooper, my thoughts are with you and I love you both so much. Joan, thank you for taking me in and loving me as a daughter. I will miss you deeply and will always hear your voice in my head saying ‘my darling get out there and be you!’

Wonderful, wonderful words from Osbourne, who is currently in the hospital fighting off a nasty case of pneumonia.

Kelly’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, also shared her thoughts on Rivers.

We've lost a true legend today and an amazing woman – a pioneer. She opened up the arena for women in comedy…. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) September 4, 2014

Rivers was a giant in the comedy world, someone who wasn’t afraid to joke about things others considered taboo. Someone who wasn’t afraid to stare Hollywood right in the face and tell them to “f*ck off.” Actress Anna Kendrick nailed it right here.

RIP Joan Rivers. Being publicly told that my dress is hideous will never feel quite as awesome. You will be truly missed. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) September 4, 2014

R.I.P. Joan Rivers.