Kelly Ripa and her husband of over 20 years Mark Consuelos may seem like an impossibly glamorous, attractive couple who have it all together because, well, all of those things are true. But that wasn’t always exactly the case, as Ripa shared a couple of old photos on Instagram last Friday showing how their couple style has evolved over the years.

“Double #fbf 1995 vs. 2009 before i discovered that i needed a stylist and had a GOOD side,” she captioned the photo, along with the eyeballs emoji.

But because this is the internet and everything is terrible, several people jumped on Ripa accusing her of having had plastic surgery.

“You may want to consider getting a new nose,” wrote one person. “I’m sure they could work miracles on that huge tip of yours honey baby.”

Ripa wasn’t about to take the insult lying down, however. “I’m gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers,” she fired back. “I wouldn’t be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys do know how to make a girl feel special.”

Ever his wife’s white knight in shining armor, Consuelos also stepped in and responded, “I can attest… same nose. No veneers … and fierce retainer.” “Thanks honey, I’ll wear it for you tonight,” Ripa jokingly wrote to her husband, adding, “Same nose. Good side, bad side plus makeup.”

Well put. Let those of us who looked good in shiny brown ’90s lipstick cast the first stone.

(Via People)