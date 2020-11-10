We are 315 days into 2020 (only 51 days to go!), and I don’t know about you, but this feels like the longest 315 days of my life. It’s enough to make a person want to scream, or maybe mutter curse words on live television. To each their own.

On Tuesday morning, NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian appeared on MSNBC to discuss Donald Trump and company’s refusal to work on the presidential transition with Joe Biden’s team. “What you have learned, sir?” anchor Craig Melvin asked him. But Dilanian didn’t hear the question. He also didn’t know that he was on the air, because he could be heard whispering to himself, “Oh, sh*t. F*ck.” The camera then cut back to a stone-faced Melvin, who delivered a perfectly-timed, “…OK.” The technical issue was eventually resolved, with Dilanian explaining, “Hey, Craig. First, I want to sincerely apologize to viewers who may have heard me use profanity at the top of the last hit.”

He also discussed the incident on Twitter. “So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour. I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman, and tech support all at the same time from home. #2020,” he tweeted, adding an upside-down face emoji. There is nothing to apologize for. You summed up the year perfectly.