Kevin Durant’s Ridiculous 4-Point Play Makes A Compelling Case For MVP

Kevin Durant. This shot. Are you kidding me?

With the Oklahoma City Thunder trailing the Memphis Grizzlies by five with less than twenty seconds remaining in Game 2 of their NBA 2014 Playoff series on Monday night, the Thunder needed a miracle. Or one of those 10 point shots from Rock N’ Jock, one or the other. Failing to sub-in Dan Cortese, the Thunder instead relied on every sane man’s 2013-14 NBA MVP, Kevin Durant, to do the work.

This is Durant hitting one of the best shots of the entire NBA season for what would end up being a four-point play, putting the Thunder within one and setting them up to eventually tie the Grizzlies and send the game into overtime. They didn’t win the game — the Grizzlies took it 111-105 in OT — but damn, it doesn’t get much better than this.