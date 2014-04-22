Kevin Durant’s Ridiculous 4-Point Play Makes A Compelling Case For MVP

#NBA Playoffs #Oklahoma City Thunder #NBA #Kevin Durant
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.22.14 3 Comments

Kevin Durant. This shot. Are you kidding me?

With the Oklahoma City Thunder trailing the Memphis Grizzlies by five with less than twenty seconds remaining in Game 2 of their NBA 2014 Playoff series on Monday night, the Thunder needed a miracle. Or one of those 10 point shots from Rock N’ Jock, one or the other. Failing to sub-in Dan Cortese, the Thunder instead relied on every sane man’s 2013-14 NBA MVP, Kevin Durant, to do the work.

This is Durant hitting one of the best shots of the entire NBA season for what would end up being a four-point play, putting the Thunder within one and setting them up to eventually tie the Grizzlies and send the game into overtime. They didn’t win the game — the Grizzlies took it 111-105 in OT — but damn, it doesn’t get much better than this.

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Oklahoma City Thunder#NBA#Kevin Durant
TAGS2014 NBA PLAYOFFSBASKETBALLCRAZY SHOTSKEVIN DURANTMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESNBANBA PlayoffsOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

