Following the brutal, Chicago-based attack on openly gay actor Jussie Smollett, Kevin Hart is feeling backlash after expressing support for the Empire star. Police are investigating the assault as a hate crime, and Hart is still fresh from dropping out as Oscars host after the resurfacing of past homophobic tweets. He apologized multiple times but then made a pretty messy visit to GMA to promote The Upside. There, he emphatically (and repeatedly) insisted that he’s “over it” and wouldn’t do anything further to stress that those remarks are in the past, and he’s changed, and “I shouldn’t have to prove who I am.”

Still, The Upside fared well at the box office, so it didn’t seem that Hart’s career would suffer. Along with many other entertainers who expressed support for Smollett — after he was reportedly assaulted by two men yelling homophobic and racial slurs and who put a noose around his neck — Hart sent prayers to the Empire actor on Instagram whole urging people to “forever choose love.”