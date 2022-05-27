Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert tried hard (with her comparison of the 9/11 and gun control issues) to make the most absurd cable news statement of the past 24 hours. Her demonstration of Second Amendment love, though, may have been topped by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who popped by Fox News to chat with former Real World star (and ex-congressman) Sean Duffy about the Texas school shooting that left at least 19 children dead.

The overriding issue, to McCarthy (who freely accepts NRA donations), isn’t guns. He’s not taking any issue with how easy it was for an 18-year-old gunman to purchase two assault rifles with ease. Instead, McCarthy believes that there are simply too many doors in this world. Schools must be safer, and that really means (to this lawmaker) that most doors should be eliminated. Use those Covid-19 funds to build brick walls instead, McCarthy is arguing.

The #DoorControl hashtag from journalist Aaron Rupar says a lot here here.

Asked what his plan is to keep schools safe, Kevin McCarthy says schools should be able to repurpose Covid funds to reduce doors. #DoorControl pic.twitter.com/ygI3ozq8Ol — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2022

Truly, it’s a heck of a swing, and it’s hard to believe whether McCarthy actually believes himself. But dang it, he found a talking point, and he’s not letting go of it. As Ben Fowlkes pointed out on Twitter, McCarthy’s got the poker face game going on strong.

Gotta give them credit for one thing: When Republicans settle on a talking point — no matter how dumb it is — they all sit there with a straight face and hammer the hell out of it. https://t.co/7WFddOtKAv — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) May 27, 2022

This weekend’s NRA conference in Texas promises even more bombastic GOP behavior to come.