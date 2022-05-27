Texas School Shooting Uvalde
Kevin McCarthy’s Straight-Faced Argument That Doors Must Be Banned To Stop Gun Violence Is Beyond Parody

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert tried hard (with her comparison of the 9/11 and gun control issues) to make the most absurd cable news statement of the past 24 hours. Her demonstration of Second Amendment love, though, may have been topped by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who popped by Fox News to chat with former Real World star (and ex-congressman) Sean Duffy about the Texas school shooting that left at least 19 children dead.

The overriding issue, to McCarthy (who freely accepts NRA donations), isn’t guns. He’s not taking any issue with how easy it was for an 18-year-old gunman to purchase two assault rifles with ease. Instead, McCarthy believes that there are simply too many doors in this world. Schools must be safer, and that really means (to this lawmaker) that most doors should be eliminated. Use those Covid-19 funds to build brick walls instead, McCarthy is arguing.

The #DoorControl hashtag from journalist Aaron Rupar says a lot here here.

Truly, it’s a heck of a swing, and it’s hard to believe whether McCarthy actually believes himself. But dang it, he found a talking point, and he’s not letting go of it. As Ben Fowlkes pointed out on Twitter, McCarthy’s got the poker face game going on strong.

This weekend’s NRA conference in Texas promises even more bombastic GOP behavior to come.

