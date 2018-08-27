Exactly six months ago, Kevin Smith suffered a “massive heart attack” and miraculously lived to tell the tale, which he described as a potential “Widow-Maker” in the making. Since then, the Mallrats director has celebrated his first post-health crisis birthday before previewing his dramatic transformation with a jorts-photo recreation. Now, he’s showing off his 51-pound loss in side-by-side comparison photos that arrive with some shoutouts to Weight Watchers (he’s a company ambassador) and a profuse thank you to all who supported him.
Smith who began his journey at 256 pounds, now weighs in at 205. He’s thrilled, given that that number hasn’t popped up for him on the scale since high school. Although he’s not done yet (it’s always those last ten pounds, right?), Smith wants to get down to his “birth weight of 195” before calling his feat complete.
This @weightwatchers Ambassador is thrilled to announce that I’VE LOST 51 POUNDS! Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before. When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me “The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.” Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I’ve been since high school! My hope now is I can slowly lose another 10 with #weightwatchers and get down to my birth weight of 195! But for now, I’m ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone! I wanna thank #pennjillette for his book #presto, @raycronise for getting me started with his potato famine, and the good folks at #weightwatchers for their app-based program that made it easy to keep track of and control my eating! And I also wanna thank my kid @harleyquinnsmith – the little vegan astronaut who explored this meatless/milkless galaxy ahead of me, leading by example. Since I never wanted to see the inside of a hospital ever again, I simply copied the Kid. So this wasn’t a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables). But mostly, I wanna thank all of you as well – for the kind and encouraging words along the way. Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it. An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone’s life and your compliments kept me going! And just look where I went! #KevinSmith #WWambassador #WWFreestyle #WWFamily #WWBros #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #WWCommunity #ad *People following the Weight Watchers program can expect to lose 1-2lbs per week.
In addition to his initial stunning accomplishment, there’s the matter of actual sustainability, which Smith believes is possible due to his newly plant-based diet and that handy Weight Watcher’s app. Of course, weight loss is almost always difficult to accomplish, and even an app doesn’t deserve most of the credit, so Smith would be forgiven for indulging in truly self-congratulatory words. Yet he doesn’t do that here at all and sees this journey as one that shall never end. We wish him all the continuing good health in the world.
