Kickstarter Funding For Indie Games Falls Off A Cliff

Last year, it was all about Kickstarter for video games. And while the site has seen some amazing and notable successes this year… video games haven’t generally been among them.
The Escapist has a breakdown of Kickstarted indie games this year, and it’s indicating crowdfunded games are a little more conservative. Total funded games on the site are at 175 in the first half of the year, on track to 350 for the full year and almost a hundred fewer games than were funded in 2013. More worryingly, though, only $13 million was pledged towards games in the first half of the year, meaning that if trends hold, Kickstarter will bring in less than half of the funding for games it found in 2013.
So why did the bloom come off the rose? Well, first of all, it’s worth noting that the massively funded projects that started this boom came from established names with long careers. Gamers are more willing to throw Brian Fargo or Tim Shafer $20 than you and I, because, well, they’ve got long resumes with good games on them.
Secondly, there have been far too many high-profile projects that crashed and burned, and even the professionals can struggle to deliver the game they promised. It hasn’t erased enthusiasm for crowdfunding games entirely, but reasonably, it’s made gamers a little skittish about throwing large sums of money at somebody they don’t know. And the big stars are busy making the games they promised, so they’re not raising money on the site.
It perhaps does not help that the most popular crowdfunded games have not quite been a slam dunk. Wasteland 2 can be painfully old-fashioned in places; Shadowrun Returns was fun, but hardly essential; Broken Age isn’t even finished; and Pillars of Eternity isn’t out until next year. Also notable in those projects is the nostalgia factor, which a small indie game generally lacks.
Kickstarter is still a good source for funding, but it appears the initial rush of blind enthusiasm has ended. And maybe, in the long run, that’s for the best.
Retsupurae started doing videos on the really awful Kickstarter/Indiegogo games. It’s unbelieveable what some people expect to get free money for.
IndieNoGo, right? That’s a goddamn rabbit hole.
Do you not think that two new consoles hurt it at all?
Nah. Look up any Kickstarter for a game. Most of them are PC as the goal with next-gen consoles as a stretch.
Yeah, you have to figure there is only so much unemployed free lance programming/production/story talent floating about, and given that most of the better games will take a couple years to go from funding to finished, I’m guessing that most of the good ones are hard at work. There also isn’t that untapped reservoir of ‘great ideas’ that just need a patron that there was when this started. If it was a halfway decent idea, it’s likely already funded. Now that the initial pool of good ideas, unemployed talent, and suckers who will throw money at anything have all dried up a bit, this is probably a more sustainable pace for projects going forward.
Dammit, this means there wont be another android Leisure Suite Larry coming anytime soon will there?
“Wasteland 2 can be painfully old-fashioned”
Umm yeah, it’s an old school grid map game in the fashion of the original Wasteland and Fallout games. It’s not going to be revolutionary just a really good game.
Wasteland 2 is one of the very best games I’ve played this year. It’s not for everybody because it’s old-school, but it’s supposed to be, that’s what Fargo promised, that’s what he delivered. In fact, 3 of the 4 best games I’ve played that came out this year have been Kickstarter games: Wasteland 2, Divinity: Original Sin, Shovel Knight, and Mario Kart 8.