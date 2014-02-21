Kiev Might Soon Be Calm As Protesters Win Concessions

Yesterday, we broke out what was happening in Kiev, and laid out that there were two options: President Viktor Yanukovych backs down, or he cracks down harder. It looks like, however, that the Parliament made the decision for him, and they’re siding with the protesters.
So, Yanukovych quit?
No, in fact he had little to do with today’s Parliamentary actions aside from signing off on them. But any way you slice it, this is a loss for Yanukovych and his backers.
What’d the Parliament do?
Essentially they passed a “compromise”, which is a compromise in the sense that Yanukovych is not forced to resign and is still allowed to run for public office. But in a series of actions, it did a lot to meet the demands of the Euromadian movement, including:
- Not just paroling Yulia Tymoshenko, a former Prime Minister and Yanukovych’s key political rival, but also wiping her criminal record; this means she can run for office in the Ukraine.
- Took steps to return the Ukrainian constitution to its 2004 draft; although this is far from the full return the protesters wanted, it does have the effect of reducing the powers of the office of the President. They also instituted early elections.
- Passed a blanket amnesty for all protesters and their actions.
- Fired the minister of the interior, widely blamed for the excessive police violence during all this.
If all of this reads like the Parliament chose to bum-rush Yanukovych right out of office, that’s not unintentional.
So will the violence end?
Good question. The protesters don’t necessarily trust the Parliament all the way, although the fact that Yanukovych comes out the loser here certainly helps matters. Many don’t just want Yanukovych to be reduced in powers, they want him out of public office, and it’s hard to blame them.
Does this mean we’re done with violent revolution in the world for a while?
Unfortunately, no. Not with what’s happening in Venezuela. But it does, at least, mean a civil war is likely averted in one part of the world, and that’s a relief for everyone.
Well it will be nice to have at least some semblance for a few months until they rig the elections and we got new riots
Can you do one of your guides for whats happening in Venezuela?
@muffintrader
The short of it is that the government Chavez is building is collapsing after his death. The protests are over three points:
– One, Venezuela’s violent crime rate is rising rapidly and the government is seemingly powerless to stop it; this is generally attributed to Chavez’s government being pretty corrupt and weak gun control, although I think that’s facile at best considering the economy (. Back in January, a former Miss Venezuela and popular actress and her husband were murdered in front of her five-year-old daughter, who got shot herself. That set off protests because, well, it’s a horrible crime.
– Two, in 2013, Venezuela’s economy went to hell. They were forced to devalue their currency and basic necessities are too expensive for a large number of people. As in, they can’t afford toilet paper. The government has sent troops to factories and tried to blame manufacturers for these problems; the opposition says that basically Chavez’s plan of building a planned economy around oil prices was a bad idea. Both sides are probably right; there are some real corruption problems, but Chavez’s government had been struggling with the economic problems for a while and basically blaming everybody but themselves.
– Three, the election, which put in Chavez’s successor, Nicolas Maduro, was heavily contested: Maduro got in with a margin of 1.5% and there were heavy accusations of fraud, largely centered around the government putting a lot of resources behind Maduro. That combined with the fact that Maduro can’t do anything about points one and two haven’t done much.
Adding to the problem is that essentially Maduro is a fuck-up. He tried to declare anti-government protests illegal, and sent the troops to beat up/kill protesters, and that obviously did not go well. Adding to the problem, they killed Genesis Carmona, a beauty queen and Miss Tourism Venezuela. And they rose to the bait of jailing Leopoldo Lopez, who isn’t exactly great as a human being but is popular among the protesters.
So, yeah, it’s ugly.
Wow, I just googled Yulia Tymoshenko, and she’s a MILF. I’d join the protesters to get her back into public view.