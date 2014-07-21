Kim Jong Un Does Not Care For This YouTube Video Making Fun Of Kim Jong Un

07.21.14 4 Comments

Kim Jong Un is continuing to demonstrate that he displays not the best sense of humor or priorities, because he is apparently pissed about this “satirical” video from China uploaded to YouTube earlier this month. And because Kim Jong Un also apparently does not understand how the internet works — North Korea has asked China to have the video removed from the web, claiming that it “seriously compromises Kim’s dignity and authority.”

Uhhhh OK. The best part about this is that it’s not even particularly a very good piece of satire, as the three-and-a-half minute clip features mostly viral clips of fails, pranks, and random kung fu movies with Kim Jong Un’s head superimposed over the heads of the people in the clips — often playing the foil to Barak Obama, who also frequently appears. At one point someone puts a trash can over his head and Obama kicks him into a pool, and that’s probably the funniest part, which is not saying a whole lot. On a scale of 1 to 10 of Things To Get Upset About If You’re A Dictator, this should fall somewhere around “not even on the scale.”

And that’s just one more reason why a piece of toast or Grumpy Cat or a Magic Eight Ball would make a better dictator than Kim Jong Un.

(Via Huffington Post)

