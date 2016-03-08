Bette Midler Tosses Shade At Kim Kardashian’s Newest Effort To ‘Break The Internet’

03.07.16

Kim Kardashian‘s endless quest for attention has manifested in periodic attempts to “break the internet.” She first did so in late 2014, and she pulled it off again on Monday. Sandwiched somewhere in between these nude selfies was a hilarious swimsuit picture that she tried to pawn off on daughter North, who allegedly fumbled around with mommy’s phone and selected a flattering picture to tweet. Sure, Kim.

Kardashian’s newest nude selfie caption, “When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL,” could be one those coy things people do. For example, “Oh, I just happened to answer the phone, and I’m wearing nothing. Woe is I.” Those are teasing mechanisms that semi-civilized people pull, but as always, a Kardashian takes things further. The family has made a tidy fortune off shocking people, and they know exactly what they’re doing.

A few celebrities aren’t impressed, starting with Bette Midler, who was once seen calling Ariana Grande a “wh*re” for “slithering around on a couch” in a music video. Midler later sort-of apologized by calling herself “a reformed old wh*re,” and she complimented Grande’s “beautiful” voice. Who knows if Midler will be apologizing to a Kardashian anytime soon, but there’s some harsh shade being tossed.

