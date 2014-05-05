Kim Kardashian Is Officially Mrs. West, And We Have The Certificate To Prove It

UPROXX would like to congratulate fast food magnates Kanye West and Kim Kardashian on the occasion of their marriage becoming official. The happy day occurred sometime last week:

It was reported earlier this week they would be getting their wedding license over the coming days, ahead of the official ceremony which is rumored to be taking place in Paris on May 24. Now, a source tells Life & Style Kim and Kanye are officially Mr. and Mrs. West.

“Kim and Kanye are now married on paper. They got their license in California over the past few days,” the source said. “Kim and North are on their way to NYC now.” (Via)