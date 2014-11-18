Kim Kardashian Now Has The Highest Selling Sex Tape Of All-Time

The next round of ass champagne is on Ray J. He can certainly afford it, after sales of the sex tape he made in 2003 with Kim Kardashian skyrocketed following her “break the Internet” photoshoot. There’s your lesson, kids: film yourself having $$$ex, then make bank.

The photos triggered renewed interest in Kim K Superstar, and our sources at Vivid Entertainment say sales of the video have dramatically spiked … so much so, Ray J will pocket $50K from the last week alone … way up from what’s he’s been getting. Ray has been getting around $90K every 3 months… (Via)

This means Kim K Superstar is officially the highest selling celebrity sex tape of all-time, besting Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s gross boat loving. In last place: the Dexys Midnight Cummers’ Cum On Eileen. Even the porn industry thought that was a semen pun too many.

Via TMZ