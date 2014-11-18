Kim Kardashian Now Has The Highest Selling Sex Tape Of All-Time

The next round of ass champagne is on Ray J. He can certainly afford it, after sales of the sex tape he made in 2003 with Kim Kardashian skyrocketed following her “break the Internet” photoshoot. There’s your lesson, kids: film yourself having $$$ex, then make bank.
The photos triggered renewed interest in Kim K Superstar, and our sources at Vivid Entertainment say sales of the video have dramatically spiked … so much so, Ray J will pocket $50K from the last week alone … way up from what’s he’s been getting.
Ray has been getting around $90K every 3 months… (Via)
This means Kim K Superstar is officially the highest selling celebrity sex tape of all-time, besting Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s gross boat loving. In last place: the Dexys Midnight Cummers’ Cum On Eileen. Even the porn industry thought that was a semen pun too many.
North has the best role models. Kid’s gonna do great things.
Wow…people still BUY porn? Weirdos…
Actually, they keep the business running, so we cheapass dudes can keep on downloading it for free. It works for me, so from the bottom of my heart: Thank You Wierdos!
That’s what I was going to say. Who the hell buys sextapes?
I just typed Kim K sex tape into Google and I got the whole thing there free. Why pay for it? It’s the internet – nothing costs nothing.
It’s baffling to me that there are people out there who would want to watch it, yet hadn’t already done so. Would’ve thought that Venn diagram would be pretty much just one circle by now. Maybe these are all people who’ve just turned 18 or something.
It’s easier to buy now so of course it’s the highest selling (on top of the subject matter and all that other interest). I remember when people had to pass around one VHS of the Pam and Tommy Lee tape and it was usually viewed in a group setting. In fact, one holiday party my family took many of the adults into a room to show them. Later that night my dad snuck me the tape and said “Go put it in our car, quick” and then we had the infamous tape. Oh memories. What was I talking about?
This was the most boring sex ever recorded. Nothing but Ray J taping himself and talking into the camera and Kim just lying there doing nothing. I don’t know how it made her famous.
I always wondered if there was more to it than what I saw. It was mostly Ray J documenting his perroni’s disease and wallowing on a prone, and rather motionless Kim. There must have been more right?
In the video, did Ray J really pee on her?
Its like all Kardashians, there is nothing more than what you see on the surface.
Yo Kim, I’m really happy for you, and, I’m gunna let you finish, but Beyonce made one of the greatest videos of all time.