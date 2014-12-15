Kim Kardashian Tried To Crop Her Own Child Out Of A Selfie And Her Followers Are Losing It

Oh my god you guys. I’ll be honest, I’ve started typing out a joke like four or five times now, but each time I inevitably delete what I wrote because there is nothing — absolutely nothing — I can say to comically enhance this selfie that Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram last night. Kim Kardashian, ladies and gentlemen:
Aside from the fact that she attempted to crop her own child out of a photo to focus, instead, on the brick wall of what appears to be a public restroom behind her — she didn’t even do a good job of it. Why would she post this? What the hell could possibly be going through Kim Kardashian’s head when she thought that this would be a good idea?
Well if that in itself wasn’t entertaining enough, grab some popcorn because here’s a sampling of the comments people left on her photo.
I’ll even forgive the guy who thought North West was a boy. I MEAN IT’S NOT LIKE HE CAN SEE HER OR ANYTHING.
(Via TMZ)
That could be anyone’s kid.
THAT’S WHAT HE SAID!
Hey, give her credit for holding it, instead of throwing it down to get her pose just right. I’m sure that’s what she usually does any time a camera is around.
The baby should try to be less of an uggo if it wants to be in pictures.
As hairy and beak-nosed as Kim was before she spent a fortune to look human, that kid is lucky not to have paws.
“Bitch ass mother” lol
first time ive heard this term sans “fucker”
Public Restroom? The nerve!
Calm down… the kid probably insisted!
Kim: “Hmmm. You’re too cute. You’re upstanding mommy. AWAY you go!”
That’s what the baby gets for not paying Kris Jenner the endorsement fee.
Maybe she heard the crying and thought it Kanye
Who’s worse, Kardashian or the people who follow her on instagram?
#imstartingwiththemaninthemirror
You guys just don’t get art. I love Kim’s radical use of the left 3rd combined with the gaping negative space to the right. It’s almost in motion, like Kim is asking us to slow down before life passes you by. Haterz need to take some Art History classes.
Are you guys so pathetic to think and feel entitled to assume shit? Instagram, crops photos instantly due to it’s ‘squared’ photo shit. She probably didn’t even notice it got cut out and this is all you people could assume?? That’s she’s a horrible mom?! Please, her daughter is in better hands than most people who are parents posting comments behind infantile profiles on social media sites, instead of providing for their own children.. grow up and stop typing like common people. Be intelligent.
Yeah that was my reaction too, she just took a sloppy selfie and it uploaded weird. People are just actively looking for things to lose their shit over
but…why are you defending her?
I like how you accuse everybody of “assuming shit”… and then immediately go and assume some different shit.
“Be intelligent” said the person who has zero grasp on how to use commas and the correct form of “its”….LOLOLOLOLOL
Now that is one baad mother f-
Wait, thats just a bad mother.
Oh my god! Someone call child protective services!
maybe the baby made a stupid baby face and she was all like oh no you didn’t you are not gonna ruin my pic ..
She should have just gotten the person who photoshopped her fat ass to fix the baby’s expression. It wouldn’t look real but it would be funny as hell.
Still better than the video she posted about making that baby
Did anyone see the video of this picture being taken?
