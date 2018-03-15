Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Donald Trump visited the state of California on Tuesday for his first time as president, where among other things he stopped in to speak to “Marine Core” troops and attended a private fundraiser in Beverly Hills for his re-election campaign. Not wholly surprisingly, most Los Angeles residents were not exactly thrilled for the president’s visit, as protesters mixed with a smattering of supporters awaiting him.

As such, Jimmy Kimmel took the opportunity to send Trump’s self-proclaimed “number one fan” (and also number one troll) Jake Byrd to cover the festivities. Byrd previously popped up at Trump’s inauguration last year where he bewildered supporters, and this time was no exception.

“Jake Byrd here, my dream came true! Donald, the president Trump is in California! Let’s go celebrate with the rest of his fans,” he proclaimed, before knocking over a “road closed” sign. “He’s gonna fix our infant-structure!”

“What, do you hate jobs and money and being great?” he asked one protester, as she explained how Democrats need to flip the house and senate in the 2018 midterm elections. “What, did you have too much soy pancakes with your marijuana kombucha latte?”

Byrd then turned his attention to one MAGA hat-wearing Indiana native, who proclaimed his home state to be “one of the greatest countries in our union.” MAGA hat guy explained how he came out to Los Angeles “on a wing and a prayer” to try his hand at acting. “Didn’t work out, don’t have the right body type,” he explained.

Yet somehow, that’s not even one of the satirical parts. Dream big, MAGA hat guy. If Trump can be president, you too, can accomplish anything.