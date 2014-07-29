‘King Kong’ Prequel ‘Skull Island’ May Have The Perfect Director

The King Kong prequel Skull Island has a lot of promise, not least because it’ll basically be all the good parts of Peter Jackson’s King Kong without the long, crappy bookends. But it’s not clear who will be bringing all the megafauna goodness to life…although Legendary has let us know who they want.



According to Deadline, Legendary Pictures is trying to secure none other than Joe Cornish. Cornish, for those unfamiliar, has only made one feature, Attack The Block, but it’s been more than enough to have Hollywood fight over who gets to pay him to make blockbusters.

It’s not clear Cornish will take the job; he’s already working on Section 6, which is essentially a period spy thriller about the founding of MI6. But Legendary probably thinks they have a good line on him, as the movie is coming out November 4th, 2016. The main question will be whether they follow through with the rumors of combining the two universes and build up to a big budget King Kong Vs. Godzilla. We hope so, if for no other reason than to see the greatest GIF ever conceived done with modern special effects: