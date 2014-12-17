KLEARINGHOUSE: BEARSPOCALYPSE NOW

–An anonymous source told CBS Chicago that the Bears ownership has already decided that Marc Trestman will be let go at the end of the season. They have not decided on the fate of GM Phil Emery, but I would just say it wouldn’t be a shock if they cleaned house.
-Speaking of unsubstantiated anonymous sources, someone left a very vague, very shady nugget on celebrity gossip site Crazy Days and Nights back in March, but we’re just discovering it now. It reads:
“This B list entertainer(athlete) with a more famous wife has been told by his employers that certain family members will not be allowed to visit him at his work place unless some requirements are met first. Apparently a visit from those family members could potentially be harmful to his fellow employees and their families.”
Pretty obviously referring to Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari’s refusal to vaccinate their children. It also might not even be true, but according to my confirmation bias it is very true.
-Speaking of Cutler, ABC7 may have gone a little overboard last night with their Bearspocalypse coverage:
In non-Bears news:
–The San Francisco 49ers cut Ray McDonald after allegations surfaced this morning that he is being investigated for sexual assault.
-Darnell Dockett pretty much just threatened to kill people if they don’t vote Bruce Arians as coach of the year. In Arizona it’s completely legal to shoot someone if you give them fair warning so you have to tip your cap to Darnell for applying the knowledge he gained during his day of jury duty last week.
If my coach doesn't win coach of the year, Im using all my guns I own and it's a lot of em!! #BA #Loyalty pic.twitter.com/7E2cCvYjQy
— DARNELL DOCKETT (@ddockett) December 17, 2014
-And friend of the blog Greg Schiano is rumored to be on the short-list for the Pittsburgh University job now that Paul Chryst is going to Wisconsin. Part of me wants to believe it’s true, but the other part of me that understands basic concepts of interpersonal communication understands that Schiano has obviously hired a PR firm to do things like push puff pieces about him in the MMQB, and link his name to every single college job opening.
At any rate, Pray for Spilly.
