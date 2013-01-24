#CountOnKobe And Dwight Howard To Continue Not Getting Along

#NBA #Kobe Bryant #Dwight Howard
01.24.13 5 years ago 53 Comments

“Kobe’s black turtleneck = depressed version of the all white LA Times outfit. He’s mourning the loss of his fvcks about the season.”@SheGotGame

ESPN:

“In order to move forward and turn around their disappointing season, the Los Angeles Lakers attempted to let go of their past frustrations with a team meeting Wednesday…Bryant acknowledged he could be “hard to play with,” according to the newspaper, and challenged Howard to speak up if he had a problem with it. Howard was “despondent” and did not offer much of a reply, according to a team source.

“One example of the rocky relationship between the two Western Conference All-Star starters, according to a league source, was a game this season when Howard harped to a teammate about the disparity between his and Bryant’s shots while sitting on the bench. The teammate called Bryant over so Howard could tell it to Bryant’s face, but the center refused to speak up.”

The Big Lead:

“The Lakers just dropped their 4th game in a row, 106-93, this one in Memphis, to a Grizzlies team that is vastly superior to LA…Dwight Howard appeared to re-injure his shoulder in the first half, and begged out of the game in the 2nd quarter. He had another uninspiring stat line that will only continue to sink his trade value: 14 minutes, 0-for-4, two points, two rebounds, two fouls. Who is going to want to trade for a malcontent that will frustrate a fanbase for the next few years? Anyone want to coach this guy?”

Previously: Kobe Bryant & Dwight Howard Are Clearly Fighting

