CountOnKobe And Dwight Howard To Continue Not Getting Along

“Kobe’s black turtleneck = depressed version of the all white LA Times outfit. He’s mourning the loss of his fvcks about the season.” – @SheGotGame
“In order to move forward and turn around their disappointing season, the Los Angeles Lakers attempted to let go of their past frustrations with a team meeting Wednesday…Bryant acknowledged he could be “hard to play with,” according to the newspaper, and challenged Howard to speak up if he had a problem with it. Howard was “despondent” and did not offer much of a reply, according to a team source.
“One example of the rocky relationship between the two Western Conference All-Star starters, according to a league source, was a game this season when Howard harped to a teammate about the disparity between his and Bryant’s shots while sitting on the bench. The teammate called Bryant over so Howard could tell it to Bryant’s face, but the center refused to speak up.”
“The Lakers just dropped their 4th game in a row, 106-93, this one in Memphis, to a Grizzlies team that is vastly superior to LA…Dwight Howard appeared to re-injure his shoulder in the first half, and begged out of the game in the 2nd quarter. He had another uninspiring stat line that will only continue to sink his trade value: 14 minutes, 0-for-4, two points, two rebounds, two fouls. Who is going to want to trade for a malcontent that will frustrate a fanbase for the next few years? Anyone want to coach this guy?”
They are just no words
Arron you were right. Fuck this guy man. I can’t hate in the trade simply because bynum still ain’t plated a game yet, but this guy needs to be gone asap. What a bitch. These dudes ain’t even gone make the playoffs. Can’t believe this shit man.
Kobe’s ballin’ his ass off, wasting away one of the few good years of wear and tear he has left on his body.
Auto correct be fucking up my posts man.
Man… I’m sorry. I hate being right. It would have been really cool to see the good Clippers against the Lakers this year, maybe even a Playoff series (finally) that went to seven games. I didn’t think it would be this bad.
Fucking pathetic… Loss if words. Fuck it. Kobe is balling and Dantoni is a joke… Fuck that Pringles ass looking bitch.
Anyone who watches the games can see that Dwight’s heart pumps slushy. Dude has no ounce of try in him. When you turn and watch Kobe it’s completely opposite, completely. His will power is unreal.
Then people try to blame Kobe for not sharing the ball or whatever, Dwight go get the fucking ball. Put yourself in a position to score and Kobe, who averages more assists than Durant, and Steve Nash will find you. Pau is doing fine with Kobe, Shaq won 3 rings with Kobe, even Bynum was successful with Kobe. Dwight’s exccuse is weak, show some effort and consistency and your touches will come
I was watching the game the other fast. Its during a break, pay walks over to Dwight and is enthusiastically telling him something (hand gestures and all) and this nigga Dwight just ignored the hell outta him.shoot pissed me off. They need to move pau back to center trade Dwight while they have a change.
Look up post touches in the nba and who is in 2nd of the league with touches????
Dwiva Howard. Do something with the ball. He has the post moves of a lanky 12 year old playing in the post that isn’t used to his height and size.
@Select… THIS
(granted i played a dif. sport, but still a team sport)
your linemate might not be playing well, but if they are playing hard you will get them the ball to try and make something happen. if you aren’t playing well or hard, well, might as well just let me do the damn thing
[www.youtube.com]
Everything said here. Dwight’s softer than infant fabric.
C’mon Kobe, just snap one time. One of those profanity laced tirades for the ages.
“You motherbitch! I’ll kick your funky arse!”
What’s the chances the Lakers tank the rest of the season to go get Shabazz Muhammad or Ben McLemore?
Traded this years pick for Nash
You, sir, are correct lmao
Which is why I always say that older teams should NEVER trade picks for pieces, even “star” players, because you want to be able to bring in youth and develop it while there is still time. Dallas and Memphis did a lot of this too. SMH. When will these GMs learn?
I was never on board with bringing in Dwight. Dude is too limited offensively, but wants Shaq touches ? Nah…
So that first insertion is basically saying #HowardIsACoward ?
*files nails*
It’s beginning to look a lot like 2004
Not at all. They went to the finals in 04.
You mean 05-06?
…They were said to be the new Kobe and Shaq……there are qualities that come along with that comparison…Hopefully, it’s the beginning of that era, or Howard’s reputation will be unredeemable
LMMFAO
This is why I was never really fully on board with the Howard trade for the Lakers cause of the way he acts like such a punk like this & shows practically no effort, while Kobe is basically putting together 1 of his best seasons ever all for null! Also if Howard was so hurt too he should’ve just let the injury get fully healed before rushing back so quickly! At least than the Lakers would have nobody to blame, but themselves for getting off to such a horrid start! Like I mentioned on Facebook the other day after my hometown Bulls beat them though, I think in a way it’s payback by the basketball gods for the Lakers dominating most of the rest of the NBA for the last decade plus! It’s just sad to see 1 of my & a lot of the rest of our favorite players Kobe wastefully putting together 1 of his best seasons, that will probably be 1 of his last seasons in the league too!
Do you guys wanna hear a joke? ”The Los Angeles Lakers”. Were guna need Magic, Worthy and Kareem to suit up if we even wana make the playoffs this year. DantonI system sucks and im kinda wishing Artest would punk Dwight and tell him to grow some balls. Dwight Howard is a cancer.
To be fair, guys… Kobe’s a big part of why this team is so poor defensively.
Yes, he is putting together one of his flashiest offensive seasons… but offensive numbers have always been flashier and why we idolize certain guys but completely ignore others.
If Kobe is the leader of this team, he needs to set a much better example on the other end of the court. No more giving up on his man off-the-ball halfway through a possession.
He’s 34 playing 39 mins a game and at times shoulders all of offensive sets. What else do you want?
He’s actually taking top defensive role as well
Duwight Howard been a cornball. No typo.
Emphasis on “been.” Peeped that way back when he played for his previous team.
Should’ve hired Brian Shaw when Phil left…not sure what else you expected hiring D’Antoni with this roster.
They were ballin under Bickerstaff. D’Antoni just sucks. In his 2 best seasons his floor general was MVP. Coinkidink…I think not.
You know how it is when you’re hoopin at the gym and get stuck running with cats that you don’t wanna be with ? You just want to get the game over with cause your homies got next…that’s how the Lakers looked when I went to the game on Sunday. It’s waaaay worse in person than on TV.
#KOBESYSTEM
hope they make the playoffs so the clips can whoop that ass for all those years
YES.
But that means the Lakers gotta get up to the 7th seed. It’ll take Ray Lewis to get them that far.
We all knew Dwight was a bitch from the way his Orlando days ended. This really is no surprise.
Honestly, I think he doesn’t even care. As long as his name is out there in the media, he’s good. I don’t think he gives two dambs about winning. He just wants to smile and have people talk about him.
I honestly don’t think many care about winning after around the third year.
Kob’s out there ballin his ass off and this fucktard can’t even muster up the courage to tell him he wants the ball. Fuck em. Our schedule for the next 5 games will pretty much determine whether or not a move gets made, or the organization says fuck it we’ll try next year. Utah, OKC, New Orleans, Phoenix and Minnesota. If we come out of that with 2 wins or less, show D’antoni to the door. He’s gotta go first, then move Dwibitch. And you all know where: #LoveToTheLakers
I’m calling it now. Mitch kupchack going to make a major trade.
Define “major.”
I still think LA makes the playoffs. They’re like 4 games of the 8th spot. But man, the panic levels are at all time highs here lmao.
Major like Kevin love puts on a laker Jersey when he comes back from injury.
I want to believe they have a chance, because they do have a chance. If they continue to play how they play now they ain’t making shit. I hope this doesn’t have a negative effect on kobe’s legacy.
#LoveForLakers
Love is out until mid-late March. Trade deadline is next month. Don’t see how that’s gonna work.
1. Even if it did happen, LA would be without him for at least a month.
2. Kobe would be playing with even less help than he’s getting now.
“I’ve tried to go out of my way to get (Howard) the ball. Sometimes I end up looking like an idiot, because I get up in the air, I’ve got a shot, but I try to find him. But he thinks I’m going to shoot, so his back is turned. I’m trying to think about getting him the ball a lot — take care of him as much as I possibly can. It takes me out of rhythm a little bit, but I’m fine with that. If that’s going to help our team, I’m more than willing to do that.”
I actually think they would be better with out him. Pau gets moved to center where i think he is overall better than Dwight, move Jamison to pf, Kobe can get into his rhythm and you still have Steve nash. No more air ball fee throws in clutch situations and more points in the post.
Mike has no love for Pau
lmao, its always been fuck the lakers on this side. Love how when shit aint going right,m nobody is playing but kobe, FOH with that bullshit.
LOL
this^^^^
everybody always and i mean always praises kobe for winning, for losing, for whatever the fuck he does. no matter what. getting bumped out the 1st rd, they still show him love. when he dont make the playoffs, still show him love.
if this team switched kobe for lebron, this team would have the best record in the league. if lebron had a player that wasnt playing to his potential lebron would get the best out of him.
what does it say about kobe that he can motivate dwight howard. when the team looks like shit, i thought that blame went to the leader and captain of the team. oh i forgot except for when its kobe then its everybody else fault. he blames gasol for everything. witout gasol he would have the 3 shaq led titles nothing more. witiout gasol he couldnt even make the playoffs.
fuck that nigga b.
—rant over—