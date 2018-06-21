Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Children who grew up in the ’80s have more than a passing familiarity with Koko, the western lowland gorilla who became world famous for becoming fluent in American Sign Language (ASL). Sadly, Koko died on Tuesday at age 46. Koko is reported to have passed away in her sleep at the The Gorilla Foundation’s preserve in California’s Sana Cruz mountains where she lived.

Koko was born in 1971 at the San Francisco Zoo, but was first loaned to Francine “Penny” Patterson in 1974 for her doctoral research at Stanford University — who she formed a close bond with and stayed with at the foundation until her death. In addition to mastering sign language, of which she knew over 1,000 signs (including the middle finger), Koko was also known for her love of kittens and cats. In 1983 she was given her first kitten who she learned to love and nurture as though it were her own offspring. Over the years Koko adopted many pairs of kittens — the last in 2015 for her birthday.

Koko also had her share of famous friends and admirers, as you can see her with Robin Williams in the video below. When Williams passed in 2014, Koko is said to have mourned his death along with the rest of the world.