KOMMENTARIAT KOMMENTS OF THE WEEK: NOVEMBER 19TH-26TH

Another week in the NFL goes by and it becomes clearer that this is the most miserable one in recent memory. Seemingly good guy Eric Berry might have a serious disease, and human cold sore Johnny Manziel punches some guy in the face for trying to hug him. Never have we needed the bold levity that only you kommenters can bring. John Maynard Keynes once said during economic struggle “The government should pay people to dig holes in the ground and then fill them up,” and truly you people are the diggers… or the holes, depending on how this quickly falling apart metaphor is working for you.

THURSDAY NIGHT HYPE: CHIEFS – RAIDERS

make it snow
What is this? I thought 4th and Goal was over.

NFL REALLY CARES ABOUT PLAYER SAFETY YOU GUYS, WILL GIVE DOMINIC RAIOLA STERN TALKING-TO

Uncle Phil
Marshwan Lynch should try diving at reporters knees. It’s apparently free.

JOHNNY MANZIEL REALLY DOES NOT WANT YOUR HUGS

Stallonewolf
To be fair, Sandusky hugs generally don’t end well.

Rikki-Tikki-Deadly
This interaction would have turned out much more positively if this guy had just remembered Manziel’s motto: “Drugs not Hugs.”

INTERNET AGGREGATORS HAD A FIELD DAY EMBEDDING ODELL BECKHAM TWEETS

Monty this seems strange to me
ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes
– Chicago Sun-Times

COWBOYS-GIANTS SNF LIVE BLOG

Infinite Jets
THIS ODELL BECKHAM I CALL HIM VICTORIA BECKHAM BECAUSE THEY NEED TO FEED HIM MORE OFTEN

THE NEW YORK TIMES HAS AN ODE TO AARON RODGERS’ SOULFUL VOICE

Horatio Cornblower
With that caption, “Aaron Rodgers surprises Kelly at the Pabst Theater” I have to imagine that the song was “Because you’re Kelly, Kelly, Kelly, Kelly, Kelly, Kelly” by Woody Boyd.

TONY SPARANO THANKS THAT FOOTBALL HE BURIED FOR THE RAIDERS WIN

Sparano’s Football

KLEARINGHOUSE: JOHN KUHN NEEDS TO FIRE HIS AGENT

Enrico Pallazzo
From the looks of it, the people at Pitch Perfect aren’t in the market for Kuhns anyway no offense.

LEGARRETTE BLOUNT RETURNS TO THE PATRIOTS FOR THE LEAGUE MINIMUM

Monty this seems strange to me
I can’t believe Belichick was okay signing a guy who leaves the field before the clock shows all zeroes.

AND NOW 4-7 GETS YOU FIRST PLACE IN THE NFC SOUTH

King Hippo
Bye week now has a full 1.5 game lead!

KLEARINGHOUSE: LEAVE THE ODELL BECKHAM PHOTOGRAPHER ALONE

Otto Man
As always, Tyler Thigpen just couldn’t finish the drive.

