KOMMENTARIAT KOMMENTS OF THE WEEK: NOVEMBER 19TH-26TH

Another week in the NFL goes by and it becomes clearer that this is the most miserable one in recent memory. Seemingly good guy Eric Berry might have a serious disease, and human cold sore Johnny Manziel punches some guy in the face for trying to hug him. Never have we needed the bold levity that only you kommenters can bring. John Maynard Keynes once said during economic struggle “The government should pay people to dig holes in the ground and then fill them up,” and truly you people are the diggers… or the holes, depending on how this quickly falling apart metaphor is working for you.
THURSDAY NIGHT HYPE: CHIEFS – RAIDERS
make it snow
What is this? I thought 4th and Goal was over.
NFL REALLY CARES ABOUT PLAYER SAFETY YOU GUYS, WILL GIVE DOMINIC RAIOLA STERN TALKING-TO
Uncle Phil
Marshwan Lynch should try diving at reporters knees. It’s apparently free.
JOHNNY MANZIEL REALLY DOES NOT WANT YOUR HUGS
Stallonewolf
To be fair, Sandusky hugs generally don’t end well.
Rikki-Tikki-Deadly
This interaction would have turned out much more positively if this guy had just remembered Manziel’s motto: “Drugs not Hugs.”
INTERNET AGGREGATORS HAD A FIELD DAY EMBEDDING ODELL BECKHAM TWEETS
Monty this seems strange to me
ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes ODB Memes
– Chicago Sun-Times
Infinite Jets
THIS ODELL BECKHAM I CALL HIM VICTORIA BECKHAM BECAUSE THEY NEED TO FEED HIM MORE OFTEN
THE NEW YORK TIMES HAS AN ODE TO AARON RODGERS’ SOULFUL VOICE
Horatio Cornblower
With that caption, “Aaron Rodgers surprises Kelly at the Pabst Theater” I have to imagine that the song was “Because you’re Kelly, Kelly, Kelly, Kelly, Kelly, Kelly” by Woody Boyd.
TONY SPARANO THANKS THAT FOOTBALL HE BURIED FOR THE RAIDERS WIN
Sparano’s Football
KLEARINGHOUSE: JOHN KUHN NEEDS TO FIRE HIS AGENT
Enrico Pallazzo
From the looks of it, the people at Pitch Perfect aren’t in the market for Kuhns anyway no offense.
LEGARRETTE BLOUNT RETURNS TO THE PATRIOTS FOR THE LEAGUE MINIMUM
Monty this seems strange to me
I can’t believe Belichick was okay signing a guy who leaves the field before the clock shows all zeroes.
AND NOW 4-7 GETS YOU FIRST PLACE IN THE NFC SOUTH
King Hippo
Bye week now has a full 1.5 game lead!
KLEARINGHOUSE: LEAVE THE ODELL BECKHAM PHOTOGRAPHER ALONE
Otto Man
As always, Tyler Thigpen just couldn’t finish the drive.
Sparano’s Football with the Komment of the Year!
I mean how can the rest of us compete with that?
Rivetting dialogue there. I would love to get that football in the Jets locker room and hear the stories flow.
@The Barge of Broken Dreams
Sparano’s Football does a little motivational speaking on the side, you know, corporate events, charity fundraisers, and whatnot. He is WELL WORTH his speaking engagement fee.
Seeing it again; it’s way better.
Well, now that I get it anyway.
First post and it’s a KOTW. What a country!
The whole ODB Meme thread was lots of fun.