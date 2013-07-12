Kommenter Draft: Pitching the Next Sharknado

Everyone watched Sharknado on Syfy last night, right? If my Twitter feed is any indication, it was viewed by somewhere between 400 and 40 million people. I hope you were among themm, because SPOILER ALERT…
That ending was a thing of beauty. The only way it could have possibly been better is if Tara Reid had died. Wiping shark blood off of Ian Ziering’s face to go in for the “I forgive you for whatever caused our divorce because you killed the sharknado” kiss was a decent consolation, but they could have done better. Imagine if a shark had started to eat Tara Reid only to choke and die, leaving her body stuck in its throat with her head sticking out of its mouth. Then cue up a cheap unlicensed version of Don’t You (Forget About Me) and roll credits. NO SEQUEL FOR YOU, BUNNY LEBOWSKI.
But forget the sequel talk for now, because this week we are drafting pitches for Syfy’s next big random Thursday night in the middle of summer crapfest. You pick a concept, and flesh it out a bit with a title, and possibly a leading man or lady.
With the first pick I’m taking Pirainha. It’s got everything they’re looking for. It has two words jammed together to make a new word, it sounds threatening as hell, and it’s entirely derivative. The film features Tila Tequila as a stripper who teams up with a Brazilian scientist/Nazi experiment to find out why it started raining piranhas all over Las Vegas. Look out for cameos from Randy Quaid and Tara Reid (who dies in the film’s opening scene after unwittingly swallowing a baby piranha that falls into her glass of iced tea).
Going to sit this one out and just bask in the glory that was Sharknado.
Ninjanado: a terrorist group steals technology from a secret government weapons program that creates artificial tornadoes and uses its specially trained squads of tornado surfing ninjas to spread fear and panic across the land. “The wind will be the least of your worries!”
Hurraconda: Basically the same movie except with a hurricane, gigantic snakes, and South Beach.
Ah, man, I already threw out Piranhacane on Warming Glow.
I guess I’ll go with Anacondalanche instead.
Shit, scooped on that one too.
Monkeysoon? You know, a giant tropical monsoon that rains howler monkeys from the sky? We could film in on the cheap in Bangladesh, throw in the Slumdog Millionaire kid and maybe a Bollywood number where some CGI monkeys dance like Ganesh before ripping off the face of some Punjab dude?
I’m just spitballin’ here. Pass me that mirror full of cocaine.
Since Hollywood is all about stealing ideas, I’ll just steal this one from a classic photoshop contest
Perfect. And here’s the musical number.
I should add, there is no plot but 90 minutes of fighting and Lee Corso switching hats
LOLOLOLOL… thanks packman_jon, I needed that today.
Ha I had a bunch last week on Gamma Squad! My favorite was Judge Reinhold in Gatorclone (Alligator Clones inside a Cyclone) A rogue element of the Russian military has begun cloning Alligators (because Science) and their weather commandos have lost control of a CLONED CYCLONE that sucks up the gators and rampages all the way to Vancouver, where things are shot cheaply.
spidercane
Shut your goddamn mouth.
Roonami
There’s a tidal wave off the coast of Australia, but before it hits downtown Sydney, it smashes through a compound outside Brisbane where a mad scientist (played by Paul Hogan, naturally) has been breeding giant, man-eating kangaroos. As the tsunami — no, sorry, roonami — strikes Sydney, we see all sorts of chaos. Kangaroos crushing the opera house with their massive paws, but maybe some comic relief as the littler ones engage in boxing matches with surfers. Luckily, government agent/legendary bartender Bryan Brown comes out of retirement to do battle with the feral roos.
Maybe with like an army of dingoes at his command.
Maybe the dingo ate yoah baby!
KoMoto: A mutant komodo dragon in a lab grows too large for its legs to move it, so the scientists graft wheels and an experimental solar engine onto it. This proves to be a poor decision.
Solar power! When will people learn?
I’m going to go with Tremorquake, where the monsters from Tremors are given super size and super powers by a deep-earth radioactive earthquake, and then invade the city of Las Vegas. Starring Kevin Bacon and Elizabeth Shue.
…cause every movie needs a bit more Bacon in it.
Lizard Blizzard
Colorado is paralyzed by the snowstorm of the century. As Denver’s Mayor Rock Howell (Cole Hauser) tries to prepare his city for the storm, he’s informed by a totally believable zoologist (Denise Richards) that wind conditions have swept up thousands of poisonous Gila Monsters from the deserts to the southwest, blown them through the radioactive waste of a nuclear test site, and now threaten to rain the mutated monsters all over the Rockies.
The tag line would be: “Cold Blooded and Blood Cold.”
Treebellion – that’s right, trees grow legs and brains after a sunspot causes radiation so high the earths atmosphere is overwhelmed. The trees are intent on placing Al Gore in charge of the world, so they attack all the major government centers of the world in a coordinated effort. I haven’t worked out the entire plot yet, but it will involve a hero who stops the trees and a femme fatale. Al Gore will be played by Kevin Smith. The hero will be played by Johnny Depp ( He needs a rebound after the Lone Ranger). The Femme Fatale will be selected by my casting couch.
Children of the Cornado
The kids from Children of the Corn are swept up in a tornado and strewn across the United States, spreading their message of high-fructose insanity throughout the general population.
This is awesome. Especially since I read it as “Children of the Commodo” first and kept waiting for the shit storm.
There is exactly one way to go, and thats more tits.
Whorenado.
I suggest Kate Upton and/or Alison Brie. It could be the first film produced by UPROXX films
The sequal will be Whoreicane
Just thought of another one.
Tit-tanic.
“CatASStrophe”
/instead of bewbs, ASS.
Poon-nami!
How Stella Got Her Tubes Packed
…wait, what were we doing again?
Gatorinkhole
The entire state of Florida is sucked into a sinkhole full of alligators and eaten alive. It’s the feel-good movie of the summer!
BUT WHAT HAPPENS TO BURNSY???
Predatornado
One of the hunters from the Predator franchise is swept up in a tornado and carried to Oz. While there he terrorizes the munchkin population, until the Wizard (played by James Franco) develops his own cloaking technology and leads the creature into the dark forest, where he is torn asunder by giant apple trees.
Tagline: “Follow the Yellow Blood Road…”
Squidizzard. A blizzard of squid, but get this they are all armed with switchblades, and in the end it turns out there were controlled by Robo-Captain Nemo.
Tagline: I’m dreaming of a Red Christmas, Blood Red.
As the lawyer for Lizard Blizzard (see above), I’m ordering you to cease and desist.
Counselor, I’d like to cite Deep Impact v. Armageddon and moving for a Rule 12-b motion for failure to state a claim.
Side bar, counselor.
I mean let’s go off to this bar on the side.
Can Robo Captain Nemo be played by Eddie Izzard?
You just got a casting credit, my friend.
Little too much Stark.
Pandalanche!
A bamboo tree is toppled in the mountains of China, triggering an avalanche that shakes loose thousands of pandas, frozen in time. The pandas awaken and begin destroying American factories across the world’s most populous country.
Jack Black makes a 12-second cameo as a guy saying “Hold on, I’ve got this!” before being kicked in the face and mauled by a panda.
Cutest nightmare fuel ever.
I would have settled for 90 mintues of pandas on slides. Shut up and take my money.
Toronando:
Rex Ryan and a crew of douchy frat boys are innocently running with the bulls in San Fermin when a Basque separatist group unleashes a tornado that sweeps man and bull alike up.
If the first one’s good they can make a sequel called Tora-nado which takes place in Hawaii when Rex is there to judge the Reef bikini contest.
Make it a film about Rex Ryan brutally murdering fratbros and getting honored by the President and I’ll make this happen
Men of Delta Tau Chi, I know you’re all sad that a Basque Separatist just blew up Date Rape Dan, but you’re got to keep yourselves together. You are no longer Boys, You are Men, You are Killers. But instead of slaying vag, we are going to fucking kill the shit out of a bunch of beret-wearing goat fuckers. They want to separate themselves from Spain, but Men we are going to fucking separate them from their lives. And after we do that we are going to go the hostel with all the Italian women for some well deserved Warpussy. Warpussy on Three! One…Two…Three….
Fartphoon – A batch of radioactive chili turns people’s farts into megaton blasts that turn into a sulfurous swirl cloud of stinky precipitation.
Gronknado: Gronk turns into a tornado OF FIESTA
Bravo sir…I didn’t see yours when I posted mine. Glad someone else immediately thought Gronk needs to be in a SyFy movie!
I like your movie better. Both need to be made
And the sequel: Gronknado 2: Fiesta en el Espacio
Guppycaust. Tons of radioactive waste, dumped into the ocean by a heartless mulitnational corporation whose CEO is a secretly the leader of a Neo-Nazi-Communist splinter group of the Illuminati, turns billions of guppies into metal devouring carnivores. After attacking and sinking a number of oil tankers (causing untold ecological damage), two Aegis-class cruisers, a nuclear submarine (causing untold ecological damage), they set their sights on the pride of the US fleet, the aircraft carrier, William Jefferson Clinton. Liam Neeson orders all the Navy’s ships into action, but, because of budget cuts, none of them have working propellers. Luckily, Neeson’s not-going-to-play-by-the-Man’s-rules future son-in-law figures out how to use an anchor to whip turn the aircraft carrier (this is not strictly necessary, but looks good on film). The I’m-not-going-to-shave-just-because-it’s-your-regulations-not-mine-man future son-in-law MacGyver’s all of the toaster ovens from the ships galleys in series, drops them overboard, electrocuting all the guppies. All except two who swim away in the gloom. Next, Guppycaust II — this time it’s impersonal.
Has everyone already forgotten about Sharktopussy?
Starring Pussy Galore, Plenty O’Toole, Honey Ryder, Holly Goodhead, and Penelope Smallbone
Jay Cutler vs the Care Bears
Can they make him care, can he make them uncare?
the sequel will be even more glorious. JAY CUTLER VS THE CARE BEARS:TOKYO DRIFT
; ELECTRIC BOOGALOO
Jay Cutler vs. the Care Bears : the Quick Release-ening
CHUPACABRO.
During a preseason game weekend in San Diego, All Pro TE Rob Gronkowski goes to a shady part of Tijuana to visit his ex-teammate Aaron Hernandez. AHern is still in hiding, after he escaped custody for his current entanglement for the murder of Odin Lloyd.
Gronk has been in contact with AHern, and he knows the truth. AHern was framed by the NSA, the Illuminati, and a shady government organization that has been conducting human experiments with highly unstable genetic enhancements and radioactive materials. AHern stumbled across their nefarious plot, so they framed him for the murder of Lloyd.
Gronk visits AHern in Mexico under the guise of “slaying some pussy and keeping it real.” However, the two are actually trying to infiltrate the secret compound where the experiments are taking place. Just as they are trying to escape with the evidence, they inadvertently stumble into a field where the latest, most radical radioactive materials are being tested. Unbeknownst to our two bro heroes, that legendary creature known in lore as a Chupacabra has also wandered into the testing ground. The two once and future Patriots and the scrappy Chupacabra are all bathed in a radioactive glow as the experiment lights up the compound. When the smoke clears, in the grand tradition of the Hulk, Spider Man, and Firestorm, something new is left behind.
He is the CHUPACABRO. And he will have his revenge….
Apologies for PK like sentence structure. Had to type in a hurry before the boss gets back.
Revenge is a (Key)stone (light) best served cold
Lawyerlanche
The American Bar Association Winter Festival at Aspen is buried under a freak avalanche. At first, the nation is thrilled. (“What do you call ten thousand lawyers buried under a ton of ice?” “A good start!”) But as the avalanche continues, it becomes clear that the frozen non-cavemen lawyers are raining down like 200-lb Gucci-clad hailstones on the people below. And worse, their old firms are suing the families of the people they kill due to some personal injury loophole. Chuck Norris rides to the rescue — literally, on a snowmobile called “Tort Reform” — and melts the avalanche with his heat vision.
RIP Phil Hartman.
The inevitable Wayans Brother paraody “I Know What You Lawyer-lanched Last Summer” would begin at this conference: [norml.org]
Obummercaine. A president desperate to destroy his political enemies’ trailer homes builds a secret weather changing machine (WITH TAXPAYER DOLLARS) in Alaska. This would be shown on the History Channel because it is 100% fact.
Best of all, History Channel can just get their Obama Devil to play him again.
Sorry, sorry. “History” Channel.
Pornado.
Silicone and STDs raining down on the San Fernando Valley. Will our protagonists make it out alive or get DP’d in a swirling vortex of dongs?
I seriously believe this could happen.
I’m surprised it didn’t happen in the 1970s
Scene: Australia
An army of heavily armed genetically modified koala bears is posed to overrun Sydney. The koalas are amassing on the outskirts of the city when one of them stops after hearing a rustling in the wind. Soon the sound become more clear and more koalas halt in their steps. Then it becomes clear that someone is playing Scotland the Brave on Bagpipes. A lone silhouette appears on the horizon and the koalas all marvel at the spectacle. The camera slowly zooms in and up the figure to reveal it’s Rex Steele (Rowdy Roddy Piper). Steele comes to a stop before the koala army and finishes the last few notes of the song. The koala army baying before him. Steele scans the scene before him and thunders “You won’t be so god damned cute and cuddly when I’m through with you”. He then aims his bagpipes at the army and flames shoot out from it. Fade to black.
There has to be room for Danny McBride channeling Kenny Powers as the sidekick.
THE LEAGUE OF SCOTTISH GENTLEMEN.
Sean Connery, David Tennant, John Barrowman, Frazer Hines, and others spend 90-120 minutes fight dragons with knives and swords, all while shitfaced on whiskey and speaking in accents so thick closed captions can’t understand them!
I could use help on suggestions on Scottish people (if you haven’t noticed, 3 of the 4 I listed are Doctor Who actors, and if you noticed that, well, NERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRD)
I’m not sure if the actor’s scottish, but the character Begbie from Trainspotting could work well.
Ewan McGregor from Trainspotting is Scottish – forgot about him. He did some films from 1999-2005 that I deny the existence of, so that’s why I forgot about him
Andy Murray is Scottish.
And of course Rowdy Roddy Piper should be in this.
/RRP should be in everything.
You had me at John Barrowman.
/Team Merlin the Dark Archer
FLACCOMIST. In the spring following the Raven’s Super Bowl championship, a very moderate spring rain hits the Baltimore, Maryland area. Joe Flacco (played by Joe Flacco) realizes his wipers on his 2006 used F150 are slightly worn, necessitating a side trip to Autozone. Come to see if the new wiper blades are ELITE! Stay to see what other errands Flacco may have run!
Phi Gamma Delta Ray Burst.
An explosion in a nearby galaxy pounds the Earth’s outer atmosphere with wave after wave of bros with popped collars looking for hot sluts and Natty Light.
This Summer, get ready for a deadly game of interstellar beerpong. Can the planet survive?!
Saw with Peter King.
The Documentary
Can someone just make a Blood Dragon movie?
STRONG TAEKS: A PFT Comments’ Section Film
PFT Commenter assembles a elite taem of the thubms’ up leaders from a cross the US of A to battle to protecot the shield of the NFL and fight against teh forces of reverse racism and th e PC police and represnt the ture repressend mionrity: the hardworking lunchpainl white man
TAEKQUAKE?
EN-RICO! PALL-AZZO!
[www.youtube.com]
LESBIANTS
All the female ants in the world turn lesbian because of an earthquake in Antarctica caused by global warming. At first the male ants are like, cool, hot ant scissoring. But then they realize that they’re not getting any, so they turn violent and start attacking humans (first victim: Amanda Bynes). A meek-but-kinda-hot entomologist (played by Lisa Loeb) is the first to realize what’s happening, since studying ants is her job/passion (her co-workers affectionately call her “bugs”). Also, she has empathy because she always struggled with her sexuality (flashbacks to her college years where she is seduced by any number of attractive D-level female celebrities). Finally, she is convinced she must show the female ants that getting railed by ant penis is necessary for survival, so she goes out into a field and gets plowed by…Adam Ant! The female ants see this and suddenly want ant cock again, and the world is saved.
Now I’d watch that.
BEARea 51
Down on his luck after his goofball partner Jonathan (Jack Black) leaves him for a sports agent in San Francisco, hotshot pilot turned alcoholic gambler Eli Black (Jeff Goldblum) loses his dignity and life savings in Las Vegas. Hungover and dejected, he takes what he has left – a cropduster won in a final bet and his beloved mutt, Skip – on one final quest to get his love back. However, when he makes an emergency landing near Edwards Air Force Base, he encounters rogue military leader Jack Woodhouse (Kirk Cameron) with a nefarious scheme.
Through quick thinking and sly wit, Eli uncovers Jack’s agenda : use confiscated flying saucers to transport grizzly bears to San Francisco and unleash terror during the annual Pride parade. With thousands of innocent lives at stake and the future of LGBT rights hanging in the balance, Eli must escape imprisonment, expose the plot, and with the help of fellow prisoners Annie (Portia de Rossi) and Lindsay (Alison Brie), prevent a polar-piloted apocalpyse.
Your title is incredible, and your character name switcherooing is sublime.
/Please let Lindsay….errr…Annie…errr…Portia…do her chicken impression.
Juggalizzard.
A rare confluence of atmospheric conditions (caused by global warming of course) occurs as a strong moving cold weather front sweeps up the entire Gathering of the Juggalos only to dump them hundreds of miles to the north over a small unsuspecting Northern Minnesota town in the form of a furious frozen body snow storm.
Emilio Estevez plays the mayor who refuses to believe the events.
Kate Upton leads a plucky trio of smoking hot blondes who must race against time to convince the mayor to take action before time runs out and the real catastrophe begins….
when the Juggalos thaw out!
C’mon?
Like you wouldn’t watch that?
Vipercano. Basically a volcano that spits out lava vipers. Volecano sounds better, but other than eating lots of crops, there’s nothing really horrifying about lots of adorable rodents. You could do Vulvacano, but I don’t think there’s a way to make that not porn.
Why wouldn’t you want it to be porn?
Well, if it was porn it wouldn’t be on Syfy. That would be for an entirely different cable station.
Nick Nolte and Gary Busey are Seattle’s finest police duo who have just gone into retirement, but something drastic forces them back into the game in the fight for the city’s life. Global Cooling causes a new ice age and Seattle is frozen. The elements are not the only thing that has to be battled, enraged penguins and polar bears assault the city intent on mayhem, ruin, and devastation. Now it’s up to two grizzled old veterans to stop them before Seattle is no more.
“We would be too old for this shit….if we weren’t ICE COLD killers!”
I want to see this movie made, if only so Busey can stare down an angry mountain goat and quip “What are you lookin’ at, butthorn?”
relevant: [www.youtube.com]
Why would anyone care what happened in Seattle?
Octomom.
A woman on welfare with obtains multiple IVF treatments on the taxpayer dime, has six children she can’t possibly afford, obtains the Mother Of All IVF Treatments on the taxpayer dime, has eight more children she can’t possibly afford, states publicly that she hates babies, makes a porno and goes into rehab.
That’s gotta be the most ridiculous thing anyone’s ever thought up, right?
I mean, come on.
Well done Sill… well done.
TAWMMYNAMI…Quinzee is swept in some sahrt of dahhhkie-related storm and dumped onto some nip island. Oth-ah stuff happens. House-O co-stars. Ahhhhh-scar aft-ah Ahhhhh-scar is won. Damon and Affleck say best movie ev-ah. NO ONE DENIES THIS!
Bear-acuda. A complete Jaws ripoff, but instead of a shark, it is a violent fish that is one-half barracuda, one-half Lovie Smith. And the Bear-acuda attacks by throwing challenge flags at the boat.
/I am not good at this
You are INCREDIBLE at this!
/was expecting a Bear, got Lovie Smith! M. Night Shamalamadingdong would be proud!
Sort of relevant
Sadly, we’ll never be able to top the geniuses already at Sci-Fi. Check out their list of original titles [en.wikipedia.org]. Flu Bird Horror, 12 Disasters of Christmas, Aztec Rex
When cobras rain down in a terrible hurricane, there is only one man who can stop them: Lawrence Taylor stars in CoCane (and a lot of it).
The Boz has to be in this movie.
Death Bed: The Bed that Eats People
A vicious murder is committed on a bed at a log cabin, and several years later, anyone who sleeps on that bed at the vacation lodge is devoured alive, never to be seen again.
BAYLISSCANE
In an ill-fated attempt to bolster sagging ratings, a once-powerful sports and entertainment giant creates a new program designed to “engineer discussion and important sports opinion.” While genetically modifying the self-proclaiming “greatest debater in the world of sports,” to create a monster of sports takes, a freak hurricane strikes New England, causing the experiment to go awry. The DNA of the worlds’ most brash, most opinionated, and arrogant sports talkers are released into the atmosphere, devastating the East Coast in a blitz of hot takes. Who will survive, BAYLISSCANE?
DryHump
Global warming causes ocean levels to rise but at the same time lowers the salinity of the water.
A sentinent Humpback whale(Rosie O’Donnell)realizes the only chance for the species survival is to head for The Great Salt Lake.They surface near Los Angeles and begin their cross country trek.Meanwhile,a dedicated BYU marine biologist/stripper(Erika Eleniak)realizes they can only be stopped by dumping the contents of the Morton salt factory into the ocean.So she and her sister wives(The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders)don their bikinis and head out.Co-starring Billy Zane and Eric Roberts as the mercenaries who want to help but don’t realize they can’t get laid on basic cable,and Tim Roth as the mad Army General who wants to bomb the whales into dog chow and hopes his fucking paycheck clears.
Dry Hump. The story of the 1983 drought that decimated Indiana.
Badgeroid.
A deep space NASA experiment goes wrong resulting in a population explosion of Honey Badgers, now jettisoned and clumped together by their own gravity and on a collision course with earth.
I thought you were going to go with an angry cop with a DNA mutated hemorrhoid.
Clearly I’m the only one in America that missed Sharknado last night…damn, I didn’t even know it was coming on. But this thread is glorious. Colin Cowherd stole some of these and put them on his show this morning as I was driving in, so yeah, he’s a cum guzzling content thief…as if we didn’t already know that.
I missed it too
/watched Big Brother w/daughter & her friend
/yeah, I watch it and like it