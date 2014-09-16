Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating 30 Years Of ‘Ghostbusters’ With Delicious Donuts

If you thought the seemingly neverending universal celebration of the 30th anniversary of the release of the 1984 comedy classic Ghostbusters was finally over, you were dead wrong. So long as it’s still 2014 and people are endlessly buzzing about the idea of a female-driven Ghostbusters sequel, people and companies are not going to stop reminding us how great Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson were at stopping Zuul and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from conquering New York City. In fact, a great and incredibly long overdue way of reminding us would have been with Stay Puft Marshmallow Men that we can actually eat, and the fine folks at Krispy Kreme are thankfully handling that.

Beginning today, people can place their pre-orders for as many as five dozen of Krispy Kreme’s limited edition Ghostbusters donuts, according to Variety, and they’ll be available in stores for every human version of Slimer between September 29 and October 31.

“We are truly excited to collaborate with Sony Pictures in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the iconic ‘Ghostbusters’ brand,” said Dwayne Chambers, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing and innovations officer. “And we are delighted to bring our fans two delicious, limited-edition treats that are as unique, creative and joyful as this beloved film franchise.” (Via Variety)

As you can see above in the image that an incredibly lucky E! staffer took when Krispy Kreme delivered some preview donuts to their office today, one of the donuts features the original Ghostbusters logo with some green slime, while the other is the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man’s face. It’s a shame that we can’t also wash these down with a delicious box of Ecto Cooler, but I guess Hi-C just doesn’t love its customers as much as Krispy Kreme does.