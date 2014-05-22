KSK KONTENT KLEARINGHOUSE: Lynch Skips the White House, Cute Dogs and Cleveland Women in High-Waisted Jeans

– Sunday Night Football was the highest rated prime time show for the third TV season in a row, which we’re in for at least another 2-3 minutes being added to to the “I Hate My Self (For Loving You)”-based intro this fall. [NBC Sports]
– Michael Vick has abdicated the starting job (maybe abdicated isn’t the right word to use here, as he was never the starter in New York to begin with), to Geno Smith. Maybe “Michael Vick knows he’s not going to win the starting job during training camp but he’s there in case Smith falls apart by Week 3” works better for a slug line. [NJ.com]
– Speaking of Michael Vick, it’s worth noting that one of the “Vicktory Dogs” rehabilitated by Best Friends has finally passed all of its socialization tests and is now able to go home with the family that adopted him four years ago. The Oklahoma couple had been visiting the dog at the Best Friends sanctuary in Utah every three or four months in anticipation of giving him his forever home. (Editor’s note – I adopted my dog from Best Friends and am pretty proud of all the work they do at the sanctuary. Don’t give up on the athlete, don’t give up on the dogs.) [BestFriends]
– Marshawn Lynch didn’t go with the rest of the Seahawks to visit the White House this week, but his mother says he offered up a fine “LOL” via text message when told President Obama was sad he was not there. [NFL.com]
– It’s not the fact that people are making unlicensed Johnny Football t-shirts that bothers me, it’s that hip Cleveland has embraced high-waisted jeans. No. They didn’t look good on your mothers and, speaking as one of you, they do not do an Industrial Belt women any favors. Just stop it. [Via Michael Singer]
– Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia gave their reasons to WaPo for not signing the letter circulating congress calling on THE Washington Football Team to change their name. Kaine didn’t like the wording and Warner basically responded with DOOOOOOOOONNNNNNTTTTT CAAAAAAARRRRREEEEE. [DC Sports Bog]
– Tony Romo has moved on to jinxing pick-up basketball games. [Busted Coverage]
– And finally, you have to think that threads like this on Reddit make executives at Topps cry. [Reddit NFL]
Nothing snarky to say. That dog looks like an absolute sweetheart.
Agreed. You can almost smell the chunks of dead baby’s face stuck between his teeth.
Industrial Belt is the best selling women’s belt in the greater Cleveland area.
Men in the area are evenly split between rope and extension cords.
I use some twisted up duct tape.
But where does the onion go?
High waisted jeans are in everywhere amongst the under 20 set. I went with my son to a concert two weekends ago and every teenaged girl there was one can of Aquanet short of 1985, fashionwise. It was all high waisted jeans and croptops.
High-waisted jeans are a scourge on society yet again. Nobody looks good in them yet all the young kids are wearing them. It didn’t look good in the 80s and it doesn’t look good now but the youth are too dumb to realize it.
If any city’s sports fans have a right to be high and wasted, it’s Cleveland’s.
So I lied about having nothing snarky to say.
THERE IT IS
It does explain what is wrong with Clevand’s genes.
But not what is wrong with mine.
*Cleveland
Hip Cleveland?!?
They were sad before it was cool.
As opposed to the medical condition “Cleveland hip” which consists of slow, irreversible degeneration of the hip socket joint.
Surprisingly, Buttfumble isn’t the top gif.
I’d never seen this one before, but now I love it.
[i.imgur.com]
And this is an appropriate response to that.
[i.imgur.com]
I need to save this one somewhere.
[i.imgur.com]
@Old School Zero – that first gif is awesome!
@Old School Zero So is it me, or do certain frames of the second gif look like she’s kissing the head of a giant black cock?
You know, it kind of does. I think that is part of what’s freaking dude out.
Marshawn Lynch is obviously racist.
Won’t meet the president because he’s half-white…
Don’t you dare tell this Redskins fan not to give up on the athlete. It’s all that I have left.
I’m with rico.
If I’m not gainfully employed by the start of training camp, I think I might just attend every Jets practice with a giant poster of that dog until Vick gets cut. I bet Rex is a dog person- we already know of his fondness for little piggies.
Dogs are colloquial synonyms for feet.
Wow, this Johnny Football shit is going to move me from ‘mild apathy’ towards the Browns to ‘violent rage’ by Week 4.
MOAR LIKE HIGH WASTED AMIRITE TEN UP TOP RIGHT BRAHS?