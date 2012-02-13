KSK Kontent Klearinghouse: Rapestand Comes Extra

– The Inn of the Dove, a themed sex hotel located just outside Philadelphia, touts an Eagles suite. Finally, a chance to play out all your favorite Iggles jokes in sexy, sexy fashion. Promise a dream encounter only to leave your partner in tears. Paint your dick to look like a Energizer battery and then hit a girl in the face with it. Ass-rape Santa Claus. Be sure to wear this jersey. The options are limited only by the number of things we make fun of Eagles fans about. If nothing else, we just hope the Inn does a bang-up job of cleaning that netting behind the bed.
– In other news, Bill Belichick wore a hoodie while playing in a golf tournament over the weekend because he is Bill Belichick.
– Not only is Bradying still a thing, but it’s hit its high water mark.
– Victor Cruz did his salsa dance again last night at the Grammys, because morbid curiosity dictates that when an audience is already cheering for Chris Brown, you’ve got to see how far they’re willing to go.
– It was last week that I first saw this Titans fan cover of “Faith” tweaked to lure Peyton Manning back to his college home of Tennessee. I thought it was horrible and didn’t want to inflict it on you, dear readers. Then today I found myself needing more items to pad out the klearinghouse and forgot all about you. Sorry! At least it’s better than Durst’s version.
Speaking of that stupid golf tournament, it’s hard to blame Tiger for choking when his playing partner was the Chokemaster General himself, Tony Romo.
/prepares 3000-word diatribe
Ah, fuck it. What’s the point.
/drinks vodka from bottle
He made Tiger choke; he gave him chokeyphillus.
The Jags would have a video up for Peyton, but you can only do so many Limp Bizkit parody songs…
My eardrums and retinas are pleading for rapid decompression to burst after watching that crime against humanity.
I liked that part with the navel. That’s all I can really say about that.
I just tried to read an article about the NBA and only made it a few sentences in before I gave up. I hate the offseason.
/loads goat porn onto work computer
//*sigh*
The implication that there are quite a few closeted gays in Tennessee doesn’t need to be reiterated with a celebration of George Michael.
I like that Eagles themed room. Can I dress up like McNabb and spill my load on the floor a few feet short of hitting my date in the face?
Good sir, and in the name of Christ:
I am LANCE GOODTHRUST, barrister for the former leader SESE SEKO Mobuto and I am looking for someone to hold ONE MILLION INTERNETS (US) from the accounts. However, I can see from your comment that you have already won said ONE MILLION INTERNETS and will not trouble you again.
(Short form: Best comment I have seen in ages.)
You’d have to take the elevator for ice (no stairs; conditioning!), and you obviously didn’t study the Kama Sutra enough. Also Rush thinks your lovemaking skills are over-hyped and the media is afraid of criticizing your penis girth.
I hope those 1 million internets will cover the cost of removing sprayed oatmeal from a computer screen, because you’re getting a bill for that.
well played indeed
Fred Durst seems like he would be a Titans fan out of all teams
Just dont depend on the andy reid alarm clock to go off at the right time to wake you up. The challenge towels will be nice, clean. and
Desean Jackson will pout if he doesn’t get firsties.
… occasionally red?
/sorry
//shows self out of bounds, subject to challenge
seldom used. Damn cell phone posting. Least good old Philadelpha surplus rain of batteries would come in handy in a room like this when their emo enduced ED flared up.
So, in this room a red flag would mean something totally different?
Although it’s not specifically marked as a Steelers suite, I do see a “Black and Gold Suite” listed on the inn’s website.
/harfs
I have stayed at the Inn Of The Dove, but I can’t imagine being so lucky as to have a woman who would agree to stay in a football-themed suite. Maybe it’s just for Eagles fans who want a quiet place to pamper themselves and wank the pain away.
I liked the video; I just turned down the sound and I’m real partial to those jean shorts.
There is an Always Sunny joke here somewhere, but I’m too lazy to come up with it.
poor Cruz. You can tell he’s already sick of being made to Salsa on command by retarded white people. Terry Bradshaw was merely the beginning.
So can someone cut together a clip of Hines Wald doing his salsa on “Dancing with the Stars” next to Cruz?
/he did that, right?
//she watches. I get the executive summary the next day
Plenty of people have stayed in that suite, but no one has had an orgasm in there since 1960.
Aw goddamn! Romo was Bradying before Brady was Bradying!