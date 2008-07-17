KSK Off-Topic: Italian Spiderman Episode 9

Just when I was beginning to dread the coming of the next and final installment of the Eyetie Spidey saga, the end of this episode indicates this is merely the first part some grand capolavoro that will forever change the way we think about girl punching and jump cuts.

An added discovery is that there’s a blog covering the various production details of this dizzyingly fantastical series. What’s more, IT’S GOTS FAN ART!

I don’t think I’m out of line when I say a mural of that should be placed on at least one large building in the downtown area of every metropolis across our great nation. Or inked somewhere on that annoying Patriots helmet tat guy. It may be his only hope.