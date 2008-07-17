KSK Off-Topic: Italian Spiderman Episode 9

07.17.08 10 years ago 15 Comments

Just when I was beginning to dread the coming of the next and final installment of the Eyetie Spidey saga, the end of this episode indicates this is merely the first part some grand capolavoro that will forever change the way we think about girl punching and jump cuts.

An added discovery is that there’s a blog covering the various production details of this dizzyingly fantastical series. What’s more, IT’S GOTS FAN ART!

I don’t think I’m out of line when I say a mural of that should be placed on at least one large building in the downtown area of every metropolis across our great nation. Or inked somewhere on that annoying Patriots helmet tat guy. It may be his only hope.

Around The Web

TAGSITALIAN SPIDERMANxmas ape

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP