KSK Off-Topic: Italian Spiderman Episode 9

Just when I was beginning to dread the coming of the next and final installment of the Eyetie Spidey saga, the end of this episode indicates this is merely the first part some grand capolavoro that will forever change the way we think about girl punching and jump cuts.
An added discovery is that there’s a blog covering the various production details of this dizzyingly fantastical series. What’s more, IT’S GOTS FAN ART!
I don’t think I’m out of line when I say a mural of that should be placed on at least one large building in the downtown area of every metropolis across our great nation. Or inked somewhere on that annoying Patriots helmet tat guy. It may be his only hope.
The next time I come across someone who is dying, I am definitely punching them in the face to see if that revives them.
This is hotter than two men fucking.
I only watch this for the boobs. I’ll leave it to you to figure which boobs I mean.
Did Ape sober up by midnight? We can let an of slide.
Outstanding. It’s a shame movies these days don’t have more slow-motion lip licking.
Face pucnhes and plenty of killing, not to mention the karate chop amputating that guys arm. Italo-Spidey does not disappoint.
i love it when the bad guys have to wait til they all get out of the car before they can even think about attempting to shoot italian spiderman. love the disappearing action.
that ices it.
I’m gonna be Italo-Spidey for halloween.
APE = gay and it’s never been more convincing.
Sure it has!
