KSK Photoshop Challenge: Have Some Fun With This New York Giants Fan

Itâ€™s Friday and all I want to do is nap, drink and drink, so in lieu of any long-winded speeches about what an honor it has been to be associated with these proper villains for two days, Iâ€™ll just say â€“ thanks for having me, folks. But I do not leave these hallowed halls without handing out some gifts to you wonderful commenters. Nothing is free, though, so donâ€™t think youâ€™re gonna get some handies from me and never call me again.
Nope, what Iâ€™ve got is a whole bunch of With Leather shirts to give away, and it begins with that delightful Giants fan above, doing what New York sports fans do best â€“ being pissed off for no reason. Seriously, was there anything better than listening to New York fans boo Roger Goodell and every pick last night? Trick question. Yes. When Jets fans chanted, â€œWe want [Melvin] Ingram!â€ and they got Quinton Coples instead. Perfect.
So is this guy booing? Is he screaming, â€œHOOTIE!â€ for Darius Rucker? Is he showing Kate Upton what he wants her to do (ed. â€“ Sexy Friday coming up next!)? Does he have lockjaw and require serious medical help? Thatâ€™s up to you to decide. Fire up the photoshop and letâ€™s have some fun with this Giants fan. My favorites will get free t-shirts.
I already got the jump on you guys with a few of my own.
(UPDATE: Holy crap, you animals. I’ll look through these and announce the winner(s) in this week’s Sexy Friday.)
I’m terrible @ photoshop but if someone wants to place this image into the picture and win me free swag do so. Your Lord commands it.
Copy of the image: [ftrsports.com]
wait use this one instead
url: [2.bp.blogspot.com]
Here ya go:
[imgur.com]
Magnificent. Thank you.
I know the FSU dude on the left, NBD, carry on like you’re not jealous
Nice work, Philip Glass.
I think you mean John Cage. Phillip Glass would be more like Phillip Glass would be more like Phillip Glass would be more like Phillip Glass would be more like Phillip Glass would be more like Phillip Glass would be more like Phillip Glass would be more like Phillip Glass would be more like Phillip Glass would be more like Phillip Glass would be more like this.
/shows self out
Goddammit, I reached for an arty joke and fucked it up.
I might as well give myself a wedgie.
I have zero photoshop skills, but that screaming Ndomakong Suh picture would fit pretty well in there, right?
Yes, your quite right. Quick someone place Suh on the Left and Joba on the Right. Your Lord Commands it.
And throw this one in for good measure
Gotta photoshop a girl bent down in front of the guy on the right showing the back of her head, and have the guy in the middle say “OPEN WIDE”. Works out well because I am the guy on the right.
Side Note: The FSU fan doesnt know who Bork is, so no were not jealous
Nice scarf. Are you European? And why is your FSU friend’s hat on like that? Is he in a boy band?
THIS! IS! SHARTA!
I don’t have Photoshop, but someone needs to put this guy in one of the pictures for Sexy Friday!
This was inevitable
[i.imgur.com]
It’s more than worthy of an embed. Two star-crossed lovers….
Thanks. I’m a lowly noob, I don’t know how to embed
Not everyone has the privilege, the Uproxx overlords limited it to certain commentators because I guess they wanted people who wouldn’t intentionally embed porn or fucked-up images. I suggest you pander to Ape to obtain the privilege.
Gotcha, thanks.
That is a good one, you are no newbie.
Ape is the greatest Ape.
This is the best thing ever x10
“Trick question. Yes. When Jets fans chanted, â€œWe want [Melvin] Ingram!â€ and they got Quinton Coples instead. Perfect.”
There’s nothing funner than the dumbstuck look on a Jets fans face when he realizes that his team drafted Gholston again.
Oh and that dude is begging for a penis to be photoshopped into his mouth. BEGGING. But I like to think KSK is classier than that.
At some point in the past people thought my “They just drafted fucking Tim Tebow in the first!” face was hilarious too.
My first foray into KSK fotoshop, so go easy, and if you have magical powers imbed this in your comment somehow.
[imgur.com]
Well done.
the FSU is actually a standup comic and a pretty funny kid. Check it out.
[www.youtube.com]
I’m horrible at photoshop, but somebody obvious had to do this.
Aaaand… put me down as another person who doesn’t know how to embed an image here.
[i.imgur.com]
Here’s an embed. As I mentioned early most commentators don’t have the privilege. It was limited to about 15 of us (It might of expanded somewhat), pander to Ape for a couple of months and you might obtain the privileges
Ape never throws feces.
Literally, he does figuratively.
I could sure use that flying motorcycle now.
Also first effort on ksk, but it had to be done.
Ditto to fail on linking:
[imgur.com]
Here’s the embed. Thou shalt obtain the privilege if thee panders to Ape.
I think us noobs took over KSK commenting for the day.
Apparently he was at a Royals game near a book reader:
[imgur.com]
He really loves a pitch out
Try #2:
Damn you picture, embed!
I love all the noobs!
I love all the boobs! (in the next post)
This Needs some Andy Reid O face
I call this one “Giants Fans do it to themselves”
[s1246.photobucket.com]
Rather clever twist.
I was gonna go for a fat stripper, but then I thought this poor soul works better.
Here it is – beaver time.
[s1167.photobucket.com]
Mouth
eyescrotch? A new meme?
Nice.
I want to be officially on the record as stating that I am OFFENDED by this excercise. Haven’t us Giants fas been persecuted enough?
Giants Fan had the same reaction when they killed Osama.
[i.imgur.com]
That’s fantastic. I’ll embed it.
That’s a nice one.
that might be the most photoshop ever.
Well, they ARE Giants fans.
[img521.imageshack.us]
Don has that effect on everyone. [imgur.com]
Very late to the party, but…