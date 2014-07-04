KSK World Cup Open Thread: Germany-France! Brazil-Colombia!

Before you start crying, “World Cup soccer on an American football blog on the Fourth of July?” you can go ahead and cram it. It’s this, baseball (Hooray! Angels-Astros!) or watching Fedrererererer. Would it kill NASCAR to have a race today, or would it take away from all their hard-earned drinking Miller Lite heavies by the swimming hole next to the Bass Pro Shop while they go noodling time?
First up Germany-France, which surprising, is their first competitive match up since German reunification. (Can you really count France-West Germany? Well, the French do because they’re still mad about this foul 32 years later.) German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from the dominate Bayern Munich team has been playing beautifully so far in the tourney, allowing only three goals to slip by him so far and posting two shutouts. France has been equally strong on defense, giving up only two goals in the entire tourney to Switzerland late in the match when the Les Bleus were already up 5-3. Paul Pogba is the big news for the French an side, becoming one the biggest stars of this World Cup. (HA HA UNITED, AND NOW YOU WANT HIM BACK.) The French style so far this year has been to attack early and often while the Germany squad has been content to play a controlled game running down the clock as much as they can. The contrast should make for an interesting match, even if it seems like the French are running smack into an unmovable wall.
In the afternoon, another battle of neighboring countries as Colombia takes on host nation Brazil, each with their own heroes leading the way. Superstar Neymar though will be without his back up Luiz Gustavo who sits out this match for earning too many yellow cards early in the tourney. Colombia has the young James Rodríguez breaking out into international fame; scoring against all three teams in the group stage and then scoring twice against Uruguay in the first round of knockouts. Very quickly Colombia has become everyone’s favorite underdog, but in reality they’re simply playing better soccer up and down the field than pretty much the entire table. Brazil has been sloppy, undisciplined and now thanks to a shootout with Chile, exhausted. It should be fun to see if Brazil makes one last final push before finally withering away.
I just wish you wouldn’t Mengele subjects like that.
Really, the most important thing here is that I no longer have to worry about typing “Colombia” vs “Columbia” all the time.
Superbowl.
Wait, what? There aren’t any Brazilian nationals on the German team, are there?
Reference clearly going over my head?
This Brazilian team is reminding me of this year’s LA Kings in the playoffs. They look beatable, but they are squeaking out wins.
So now we have Neymar on one leg versus a German squad that is also banged up. That’s a pretty sexy semis matchup
What a terrible game.
Off to shower and find someplace dry to celebrate the rest of the 4th. Hope the rest of you enjoy it as well.
[www.youtube.com]
Don’t forget to wash your balls thoroughly.
Be safe.
All y’all, be safe
Nice. Did Nazi that coming.
/rimshot
For a country known for its purity, Colombia sure played a dirty second half.
Oh, woah, woah, James is cryin’
CAUSE HE JUST GOT DUNKED ON!
I can’t bring myself to support Colombia or Brazil. But especially Colombia
Watching this game makes it easy to root for Germany next game.
Too bad FIFA won’t let that happen.
Not gonna lie. Half-assed the 4th. But I’ve got bison and I’m two fisting tall boys of Rainier and Olympia.
I was going to say that I’m surprised they care so much about trannies, but … J. Edgar.
/performs google image search for “fisting tall boys”
//notices “Flowers By Irene” van across the street
Sounds like you’re in position for a strong second half.
Neymar clearly seriously injured. You can tell by the spinal precautions they’re taking as they sprint off the field and bounce him all over the stretcher.
Guh. Sorry, Neymar.
It helps settle the vertebrae.
Colombia, I want to see a tie, but not like this.
Happy Fourth of July from my favorite pollock. [twitter.com]
This is my favorite pollock:
[www.alaskafishradio.com]
My favorite pollock looks like my sheets after looking at your favorite pollock.
Hasn’t been a great week for teams sporting red, white, and blue jerseys.
If you’re going to say that “Colombia are full of it” you may want to specify full of what.
A PK (maybe, nutmeg, Allagash, etc) sighting!
That looked like it really hurt.
I should be grilling steak and pussytubin’
No time for love, Dr. Jones.
Why aren’t you? Rex and Rob are very disappointed in you.
Yellow card Neymar’s ass for diving for the love of all that is holy.
No damned European cows for me. Just good old-fashioned American bison and Tillamook cheddar.
I like how the announcer is subtly suggesting the Colombians imbibe cocaine.
And listen, Sprague, some of us (ok, one of us) will be attending Angels-Astros tonite, so lay off the snark. Unless it’s jealousy because I get to drink many $11 beers and fight to get out of the parking lot with 45,000 people.
Wow, LA really is the land of dreams. Even the bums have summer shanties, to go along with their regular cardboard box.
Angels Stadium in the humidity sounds awesome. At least they have summer shanty there.
I promise to briefly flip on the MLB Network and look for you while sitting in the comfy chair drinking four beers I paid less than $11 for.
AWOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
I’m not sure how the colour commentator feels about the Colombian keepers effort there. be less subtle sir.
tell ’em!
Well, if anyone knows about poor effort at the World Cup, it’s an English guy.
That was really good. Asses be a-shakin tonight (and every night, whatever)
Well that’s a sucky turn of events for Colombia
Silly announcer, Germans don’t smile.
Oh they do, but they usually don’t leave witnesses.
The more I watch them the more I dislike Brazil
Disappointing football-ish entertainment today. I expected better, Colombia.
PK also expected better of their coffee.
I wonder how long a soccer player would stay on the ground if you lightly tapped them.
Well, boys. The Wolfman just about set his locks (and everything else) on fire grilling.
FOURTH OF JULY HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN!
@Old School Zero Oh, so you saw the fireball from your place?
pictured: [stream1.gifsoup.com]
But the inherent danger is half the fun!
If I had friends, they wouldn’t have let me BBQUI.
WHY ARE ALL THESE FOREIGNERS IN MY ‘AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL’ COMMERICAL!? THIS IS OBAMA’S FAULT!!!
Bacon wrapped pork loin stuffed with jalapeno cheese.
with every word, that just got better and better
I would.love to see a full blown fight.
Here ya go.
I wouldn’t want to end up in a vale tudo ring with Hulk.
Kind of looks like a less mentally handicapped Rousimar Palhares.
I know the Colombian player grabbing the Brazilian by the crotch looks bad, but in his defense it sort of looks like a banana down there.
@tedbrandy : You’re all right, sir. Get yourself an avatar and stick around.
@tedbrandy
Your computer’s a farging icehole.
[www.youtube.com]
@Rikki-Tikki-Deadly safari has a built in nanny that autocorrects every swear word. It sucks donkey bells.
Ah never mind, I thought you wrote “shut up.”
I was joking dude, relax.
Oh shut, I didn’t even think about the racial implications of that. I need to put a no ofence at the end of every comment.
That’s so raven. Wait, racist. I meant racist.
To celebrate the Netherlands’ inevitable World Cup victory, here are the Nina Agdal gifs I made.
[martinsfksk.tumblr.com]
@Verbal Kunt
Motherfucker. Yes. Sorry. I’m half here
This is my favorite: [33.media.tumblr.com]
Good hustle there #6.
Well, that kinda sucks.
Ugh, this referree Carballo should have stuck to golf.
Colombia vs. Brazil: the battle between blow and booty.
Simulant-friendly leg man here. Go Colombia!
Man it’s hard to pick a side. Couldn’t they just join to form one magnificent superteam?
“Story of my life.” — Rick James
Columbia has the best anthem:
[www.youtube.com]
July 4th pie: I call it the Red, White, and Boom! as it’s white peach, Rainier cherry, and raspberry with a fireworks decoration theme.
[www.flickr.com]
Yum
Joey Chestnut is tied at 50 hot dogs with 2;0 minutes to go at the Nathan’s competition.
This is totally disgusting and I can’t stop watching.
@Moose (The Thread Ender)
That dog is wearing a UC Irvine collar, which is awesome. The girl has no collar, which is also awesome. America, fuck yeah.
Maybe this will help/
DEAR GOD!
[31.media.tumblr.com]
WUH?
And Chestnut wins, 61 to 58.
Fuck yeah America!
Eight sodium atoms walk into a bar, one after another, followed by Adam West.
That sodium joke took me too long. Stupid sexy hangover.
Sweet!
Yessir, I like it:
[25.media.tumblr.com]
Get off the damn phone, Dick!
[37.media.tumblr.com]
Get down!
[www.dinamo.art.br]
I like this one: [31.media.tumblr.com]
2017.
Hit the showers France.
Also Mexican breakfast FTW. [instagram.com]
Hot damn. FTW, indeed.
Can’t lie, love watching the German team. So organized and clean. And pisses everyone off.
So said the Polish in 1939.