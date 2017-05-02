Several Celebs, Including Kylie Jenner, Broke The No Selfie Rule At The Met Gala

#Kylie Jenner #ASAP Rocky #Selfies
05.02.17 11 months ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

There’s a no-social-media policy at the Met Gala, supposedly put in place by Vogue editor Anna Wintour in 2015, but dozens of photos poured out of the Met Gala bathroom on Monday night, proving that rules are made to be broken. The most-talked-about selfie of the night belongs to Kylie Jenner, who whipped out her phone in the Metropolitan Museum of Art bathroom and snapped a selfie with family friend A$AP Rocky, sister Kendall Jenner and so many more.

In fact, it might just be the selfie to end all selfies. Take a look at who else decided to join Jenner in the powder room:

annual bathroom selfie

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Up top there’s Paris Jackson, looking down on A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner. In the middle there’s Kylie herself, with her sis Kim Kardashian West and Victoria’s Secret Model Lily Aldridge. On the left of Kylie you can see Moonlight actor Ashton Sanders and Luka Sabbat cheesin’. And then there’s Diddy (who had his own viral moment earlier in the night) and Frank Ocean on the right of Aldridge, followed by Brie Larson, whose smile can’t possibly get any bigger. You can even see Michelle Monaghan peeping in from the back. Everyone’s in their finest couture, of course.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kylie Jenner#ASAP Rocky#Selfies
TAGSASAP ROCKYKim Kardashian WestKYLIE JENNERSELFIESTHE MET GALA

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP