Getty Image

There’s a no-social-media policy at the Met Gala, supposedly put in place by Vogue editor Anna Wintour in 2015, but dozens of photos poured out of the Met Gala bathroom on Monday night, proving that rules are made to be broken. The most-talked-about selfie of the night belongs to Kylie Jenner, who whipped out her phone in the Metropolitan Museum of Art bathroom and snapped a selfie with family friend A$AP Rocky, sister Kendall Jenner and so many more.

In fact, it might just be the selfie to end all selfies. Take a look at who else decided to join Jenner in the powder room:

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Up top there’s Paris Jackson, looking down on A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner. In the middle there’s Kylie herself, with her sis Kim Kardashian West and Victoria’s Secret Model Lily Aldridge. On the left of Kylie you can see Moonlight actor Ashton Sanders and Luka Sabbat cheesin’. And then there’s Diddy (who had his own viral moment earlier in the night) and Frank Ocean on the right of Aldridge, followed by Brie Larson, whose smile can’t possibly get any bigger. You can even see Michelle Monaghan peeping in from the back. Everyone’s in their finest couture, of course.