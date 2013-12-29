LaRoy Reynolds loses his helmet, makes tackle anyway

The NFL’s helmetless-player rules only protect players like ball-carriers like Le’Veon Bell. They don’t apply to linemen or defensive players or special teamers because you can’t get a concussion unless people can have you on their fantasy football teams.

Jacksonville’s LaRoy Reynolds had his helmet knocked off during a punt return during today’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. LaRoy didn’t care because he’s an NFL football player whose mother must be worried sick.