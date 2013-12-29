LaRoy Reynolds loses his helmet, makes tackle anyway

The NFL’s helmetless-player rules only protect players like ball-carriers like Le’Veon Bell. They don’t apply to linemen or defensive players or special teamers because you can’t get a concussion unless people can have you on their fantasy football teams.
Jacksonville’s LaRoy Reynolds had his helmet knocked off during a punt return during today’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. LaRoy didn’t care because he’s an NFL football player whose mother must be worried sick.
Excellent form, too. Maybe we should go back to the days of leather helmets…
THESE HELMETS, I CALL THEM PAZ DE LA HUERTA’S CLOTHES BECAUSE THEY COME OFF SEEMINGLY AT RANDOM CREATING A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR EVERYONE.
HERM: SHE PROBABLY HAS V.D.
You mean María de la Paz Elizabeth Sofía Adriana de la Huerta?