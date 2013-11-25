A Late Contender For Mugshot Of The Year: The Guy With Satan Tattooed Above His Eye

Knowing that 2013 is close to coming and going without a classic mugshot to call its own, South Carolina has stepped up its game and given us David Adam Pate, the man with the Satan tattoo. According to WISTV, the 24-year-old Pate has been charged with the murder of Rickey W. James “after children found [his] body while playing in the woods last week.” Most assuredly those kids are traumatized for life, not because they unwillingly walked into the plot of Stand by Me, but because they’ll never be able to unsee Pate’s surgically forked tongue.
Screw you, 2013.
I’ve had friends with the bifuricated tongues, I’m over that.
“FEAR ME” on the eye lids, on the other hand, is a new level of creepy.
Dad?!
Drugs are bad m’kay
Can we play guess his profession? I’m going with accountant.
I was thinking he looked more like he was into murders and executions…
I mean mergers and acquisitions, that’s my bad.
What? Qatar?!
By the way, on a completely unrelated note, when is Hannibal starring the delightful Mads Mikkelson returning to NBC?
I am also now imagining Anthony Hopkins with face tats and a split tongue.
The hemorrhoid tat at his right eye and the corrected/revised area code neck tat make it impossible to take him seriously enough to be scared or even skeeved out. Dude’s silly.
thats repulsing to look at
I just really really want to pop that pimple.
24? he looks 50.
Ah yes. From horse humpers to gubernatorial sex romps in Argentina/App trail to this guy, my state is the gift that keeps on giving. So come on down to SC. Smiling faces and beautiful places….
At least the area codes are not from SC. 803 representin’!
864 in the house!
Contender? Dear God, what do the others look like?