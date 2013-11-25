A Late Contender For Mugshot Of The Year: The Guy With Satan Tattooed Above His Eye

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.25.13 16 Comments

satan mugshot

Knowing that 2013 is close to coming and going without a classic mugshot to call its own, South Carolina has stepped up its game and given us David Adam Pate, the man with the Satan tattoo. According to WISTV, the 24-year-old Pate has been charged with the murder of Rickey W. James “after children found [his] body while playing in the woods last week.” Most assuredly those kids are traumatized for life, not because they unwillingly walked into the plot of Stand by Me, but because they’ll never be able to unsee Pate’s surgically forked tongue.

Screw you, 2013.

mugshot sc

(Via WISTV)

Around The Web

TAGSmugshotssatanSOUTH CAROLINA

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP