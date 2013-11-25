A Late Contender For Mugshot Of The Year: The Guy With Satan Tattooed Above His Eye

Knowing that 2013 is close to coming and going without a classic mugshot to call its own, South Carolina has stepped up its game and given us David Adam Pate, the man with the Satan tattoo. According to WISTV, the 24-year-old Pate has been charged with the murder of Rickey W. James “after children found [his] body while playing in the woods last week.” Most assuredly those kids are traumatized for life, not because they unwillingly walked into the plot of Stand by Me, but because they’ll never be able to unsee Pate’s surgically forked tongue.

Screw you, 2013.

(Via WISTV)