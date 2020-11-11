Lindsey Graham won reelection against his Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison, last week, which may have come as a surprise to Lindsey Graham. The South Carolina senator looked to be near tears in September while begging Fox News viewers for campaign funds. He kept his job despite protesters (literally) waking him up (over his push to quickly replace RBG) and the public calling him out for uttering racially charged “sarcasm” on the Senate floor. So, he must feel emboldened because — you guessed it — he’s still peddling for donations on Fox News.

This time, however, Laura Ingraham has had enough of the Senate Judiciary Chairman’s salesman shtick. In the days leading up to the election, she simply cut one of his interviews short, but when he persisted in directing viewers (over and over again) to his donation site (immediately after winning an election) Ingraham called him out.

“Enough with the Lindsey Graham dot com… we get the point,” she interjected. “This is like a used car salesman after a while…” Graham responded with an uncomfortable chuckle while he absorbed the label before simply stating, “Yes, that’s right.”

Laura Ingraham: “Enough with the Lindsey Graham dot com — but we get the point…We get the point. This is like a used car salesman after a while…” Lindsey Graham: “Yes, that’s right.” pic.twitter.com/Ucrat2Ueog — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) November 11, 2020

Previously, Rep. Eric Stalwell (D-CA) called out Graham for fundraising while on intermission (but still arguably within the course of official duties, which would violate federal law) during the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings. He simply would not stop pushing his donation site live on C-SPAN while declaring (without a shred of irony), “The state is not for sale.”