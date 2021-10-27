Lauren Boebert can’t help herself when it comes to making references that only make her look silly. She recently botched an Office Space reference while attempting to draw a parallel between Tylenol and COVID vaccinations. And when it comes to her denial of involvement in plotting the January 6 insurrection, she decided to attempt to channel a super-mega-successful pop star: Ariana Grande.

It’s a lot to process, but it all began when Rolling Stone published an explosive report that quoted Republican organizers who named several lawmakers, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Boebert, who helped to plot the siege on the Capitol. The Rifle Republican issued a “carefully worded statement” (which is the term that was used and roasted on Twitter), in which she denied giving a tunnel tour as reported. She insisted that she’d visited the Capitol with family and ended with a flourish: “Thank you, next.”

“Once again, the media is acting as a messaging tool for the radical left,” Boebert declared. “The left falsely accused me of giving a reconnaissance tour. In reality, I was visiting the Capitol with my family.” She added that Rolling Stone only “[used] anonymous sources and shoddy reporting to attack me. Thank you, next.”

Never mind that Boebert tweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s location during the insurrection, and that she tweeted, “Today is 1776.” She quoted Ariana’s “Thank U, Next.” It’s time to really stop the presses, and this didn’t totally go unnoticed.

Have to admit to appreciating the @ArianaGrande quote here. But does @laurenboebert know she’s quoting a queen? https://t.co/aDhX7Vc3tU — Sharon Eliza Nichols (@SharonsSpeaking) October 25, 2021

She quoted Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/bWhXX5BDjI — here for the 🫖 (@gingyelizabeth6) October 26, 2021