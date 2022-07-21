Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert rarely misses a chance to poke fun at what she perceives as lapses in intelligence from other people. Of course, this generally gives her plenty of reason to step into a minefield of jokes, given that Boebert didn’t graduate from high school and only secured her GED mere months prior to her her House election. She doesn’t study up on the U.S. Constitution (but she’s a fan of the Bill of Rights because of the Second Amendment and her love for guns). And she can’t resist taking swings at Democrats, no matter the social media consequences.

Boebert found a new target on Wednesday when Joe Biden ended up having a brain fart and mistakenly suggesting that he has cancer. He has had a form of skin cancer in the past, and the brain fart derailed an entire speech, which was meant to highlight prior environmental hazards (oil on windshields) in Biden’s home state of Delaware. Yes, the whole thing turned into a mess (because the way that Biden tried to make his point was not great), and Boebert latched onto some low-hanging fruit.

“People keep talking about Biden saying he has cancer,” she tweeted. “No one is talking about that he claims he got it from windshield wipers.”

People keep talking about Biden saying he has cancer. No one is talking about that he claims he got it from windshield wipers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 20, 2022

This came back to her pretty swiftly with people wondering why she’s taking the time to get so partisan that she’s making light of cancer.

He did have cancer. You think it’s fine making fun of anyone has or had cancer? — Amethyst (@Loveamethyst90) July 20, 2022

What is wrong with you? — We won't have our rights taken away. (@sandi_fish) July 20, 2022

I thought you were a Christian woman? Why would a Christian make jokes about anyone getting cancer? — MK (@allsherote1234) July 20, 2022

And then came the real comebacks, which involved people pointing out how Donald Trump randomly went on tirades against wind turbines. He declared that their noise called cancer, and then, right in the middle of speeches, he’d start imitating perceived noises from said turbines.

I thought it was windmills that caused cancer? — Mike (@MikeInSacto) July 20, 2022

That was Donald Trump with wind turbines. Get your facts straight, Lauren. — Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) July 20, 2022

Again, both presidents made very little sense with their claims (or their delivery), but it really makes one marvel at how Boebert’s raking in $174,000 per year to serve the Amercian people and still has plenty of time to fire shots on Twitter.