Embattled Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) can’t stop dusting her guns off to come back swinging. This week’s disastrous toilet joke may have led Sarah Palin Lite to try and up her game with some slightly philosophical musings, but that hasn’t gone over well, either. All of this has happened recently after she earned a horrific nickname before blaming God for her place in Congress and failing at fashion commentary.

She is not to be deterred, even after stumbling mightily on Twitter with her praise of the Taliban and completely botching her use of the word “patriots” during a rude pronoun discussion. This doesn’t even account for her historically inclined flubs, including a confused Samuel/John Adams tweet, and yet, here we are.

Are you ready for Boebert’s proclamation on how she believes government should work? Presumably, this is about Covid guidelines (given that she reportedly threw a mask at a House staffer before raging against Nancy Pelosi’s “totalitarian” mandates), but let’s get on with her actual declaration.

“The proper role of government is not to keep you safe every day,” she tweeted. “The proper role of government is to keep you free.”

Her usual word-salad methods aren’t too prominent here, but consider this. On Sept. 19, 2020 (and while running for Congress), Boebert tweeted that “the government is supposed to both defend our individual rights and our collective safety.”

Too often, our leaders fail to stand up for our freedom. That’s why I am running for Congress. As your Representative, I will always put individual freedom first. I will never forget the government is supposed to both defend our individual rights and our collective safety. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 19, 2020

How soon they forget. However, no one has forgotten about Boebert’s self-declared hardline pro-military and pro-law-enforcement stances. And of course, people still can’t forget about the Daily Beast’s coverage of Boebert’s restaurant, Shooter’s Grill, allegedly giving people food poisoning at a rodeo.

"The proper role of government is not to keep you safe" Holy crap. The congresswoman from the middle of nowhere wants to defund the police. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@pitgpitw1) September 15, 2021

So your saying the military isn’t important after you spent weeks ranting about the Marines left behind. No more border officers & patrol, so we can all just be free? — Sarah Smiles (@Sarah73770415) September 15, 2021

That's precisely the role of government. What other function do our county health departments perform other than protecting unsuspecting consumers from being the victims of food poisoning? pic.twitter.com/vHOC9CWHbv — Labor Activist (@SuperDuperSJW) September 15, 2021

Let’s get rid of the army then. And police. Good plan. — J_Mid (@J_Mid) September 15, 2021

*Except free to keep abortion a choice. **Except free to simple voting access ***Except free from violent insurrection attempts — Bruno in the Bay (@BrunoTheGreat32) September 15, 2021

Pretty sure that keeping you safe leads to keeping you free. I think its in the preamble to the constitution. I know constitution is a big word but have go at reading it. You might learn something — Grant Coppard🇦🇺 (@grantcoppard) September 15, 2021

Really? Because I thought keeping us safe was one of the top priorities of gov't … Kind of in the oath of office thingy. — Mom of Girls 👩‍👧‍👧 (@MamaByChoice97) September 15, 2021

So the government is to just let people die without doing anything in a pandemic? You do realize you're a part of that same government. Freedom is nothing when people are dropping dead like flies. Can't really celebrate freedom when you're six feet under. — Phillip Davis (@Phil_Davis_) September 15, 2021

