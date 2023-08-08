Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert swung back into action earlier this week by posting a photo of herself launching grenades after complaining about grocery prices. Now, she’s back to dabbling in history, which hasn’t historically gone well for her, especially when one confuses a founding father with a beer brand. The MAGA congresswoman has also intentionally reminded people of her GED (which she received a few months before being elected to office) and trashed people who have student loans and wanted to abolish the entire education department.

Now, she’s here to suggest that a Democrat get a “history textbook.” Yep, she did. This perhaps rhetorical question went out to Al Sharpton after he suggested that Trump was of the same school as some noted U.S.A. enemies.

Can someone please buy Al Sharpton a history textbook? https://t.co/tjQFXZCY21 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 7, 2023

It’s unclear whether Boebert took the “or” to be an “and” when Sharpton asked, “Are you on the side of America…or are you on the side of King George or the Confederates? – that’s where I would cast Donald Trump.” She didn’t elaborate upon the substance of her remark, so people were left to interpret it as they will. And that led to a pile-on effect.

Yes, plenty of GED mentions happened, and you know, there is nothing wrong with having a GED. Yet attacking someone else’s intelligence kinda opens the door to criticism on the subject. People also inquired what Boebert was attempting to specifically say about Sharpton’s argument to no avail, which only opened her up to more criticism. As a result, it got a bit ugly out there on social media.

Ms. GED talking about textbooks is the funniest thing I've seen today. 😂 — Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) August 7, 2023

How is he wrong? King George wanted the US as part of his Monarchy and the Confederates fought against the US. Donald Trump wants to be "King of the USA" and he's fighting against the USA to accomplish that. — The Fact Checker (@MonitorFake) August 7, 2023

He's saying that King George and the Confederates were enemies of the USA and colonies. You're showing your lack of intelligence — "All I do is" Nguyen (@Nguyen_anime3) August 7, 2023

Irony just died a violent death. You should really sit this one out. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) August 7, 2023

#NotoriousGED owns herself once again. — Antonia Lee Donnelly (@DonnellyAntonia) August 7, 2023

You couldn’t even pass your GED take a seat bb… — Jo (@Jo4488738) August 7, 2023

You just got your G.E.D. in 2020 (that's true, folks.) Do you still have one lying around that we can refer to? — Hospital For Sinners (@HFS_Church) August 7, 2023

GED — MC (@cloughvt) August 8, 2023

No you need a history lesson Lauren. Cancel cultururess 🙄 — ReneeSroka🇺🇦👊🇺🇲 (@SrokaRenee) August 8, 2023

Oh Ms GED! How many times did you fail it? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — RB21 (@ronbadgley21) August 7, 2023

It’s difficult to understand why lawmakers have so much time to tweet when there are so many bills to read, or at least, matters to catch up on during recess.