Lauren Boebert Walked Right Into A Minefield While Suggesting That A ‘History Textbook’ Could Be Of Use To Al Sharpton

Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert swung back into action earlier this week by posting a photo of herself launching grenades after complaining about grocery prices. Now, she’s back to dabbling in history, which hasn’t historically gone well for her, especially when one confuses a founding father with a beer brand. The MAGA congresswoman has also intentionally reminded people of her GED (which she received a few months before being elected to office) and trashed people who have student loans and wanted to abolish the entire education department.

Now, she’s here to suggest that a Democrat get a “history textbook.” Yep, she did. This perhaps rhetorical question went out to Al Sharpton after he suggested that Trump was of the same school as some noted U.S.A. enemies.

It’s unclear whether Boebert took the “or” to be an “and” when Sharpton asked, “Are you on the side of America…or are you on the side of King George or the Confederates? – that’s where I would cast Donald Trump.” She didn’t elaborate upon the substance of her remark, so people were left to interpret it as they will. And that led to a pile-on effect.

Yes, plenty of GED mentions happened, and you know, there is nothing wrong with having a GED. Yet attacking someone else’s intelligence kinda opens the door to criticism on the subject. People also inquired what Boebert was attempting to specifically say about Sharpton’s argument to no avail, which only opened her up to more criticism. As a result, it got a bit ugly out there on social media.

It’s difficult to understand why lawmakers have so much time to tweet when there are so many bills to read, or at least, matters to catch up on during recess.

