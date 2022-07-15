Last fall, Lauren Boebert actually apologized for addressing multiple fellow lawmakers as the “Jihad Squad,” but she’s singing a different tune in her upcoming book, My American Life. Naturally, all kinds of excerpts are rolling out, including how Boebert painted herself as a hero while reflecting upon her multiple arrests, and of course, she’s also currently hiding her dismay over Shooter’s Grill wandering into the pork-slider sunset.

Also in the book, though, Boebert slammed people who viewed her law-enforcement clashes as proof that “I was a lawless, dangerous criminal.” Naturally, she believes that Democrats are very evil for pointing out her arrest record, and she can’t see why people don’t take issue with the election of Rep. Ilhan Omar, about whom Lauren once cracked a suicide bomber joke before popping onto the House floor to make the (unproven) claim that she’s married to her brother. And yep, Omar makes an involuntary appearance in Boebert’s book, via PEOPLE

In the self-described “gun-toting” congresswoman’s book, which follows her life’s story and why she “joined the fight to make sure we never live in a socialist country,” Boebert calls Omar a “terrorist sympathizer” who has “consistently spewed anti-American and anti-Jewish rhetoric.” She added that Omar’s so-called terrorist-sympathizing track record has been “made clear repeatedly with outlandish comments and vitriolic, bigoted posts on Twitter.”

There’s been no response from Omar yet, nor has fellow The Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed the matter, as she’s done before. Boebert, for her part, is threatening “exciting things to come” after the closure of Shooters Grill. Oh boy.

(Via The Independent & PEOPLE)