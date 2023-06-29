Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert has stayed busy lately in spite of that little House floor dust-up with Marjorie Taylor Greene. The congresswoman from Colorado also found time to trash New Zealand and file articles of impeachment against President Biden. From there, she’s kept her Twitter streams alive with a steady dose of distaste for Democrats.

As part of that crusade, Boebert has decided to blame a recent AMTRAK derailing and the I-95 collapse upon Democrats (presumably Biden and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg). “Stuff like this is going on constantly in America,” Boebert tweeted. “We’re sending our money all over the world but our own country is falling down around us.”

An AMTRAK passenger train just derailed in California. Two weeks ago a highway collapsed in Philadelphia. Stuff like this is going on constantly in America. We’re sending our money all over the world but our own country is falling down around us. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 29, 2023

Hmm. The aforementioned AMTRAK derailment occurred because a water truck was on the tracks when it clearly should not have been on the tracks. The I-95 collapse was the result of an unforeseen accident involving approximately 8,500 gallons of gasoline on fire. Further, Colorado’s own Durango Herald newspaper recently wrote about how Boebert voted against Biden’s Infrastructure Investment And Jobs Act because she saw the legislation as “wasteful” and “garbage.”

Boebert went on to ask Buttigeieg to allocate $33.1 million for a bridge construction project in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Further, she introduced her own infrastructure act and called it a “real solution” to funding the issue.

Let’s just say that people are calling BS on Boebert’s attempt to blame what could be considered freak accidents on Democrats. And no one wasted a moment before reminding her of her infrastructure-vote shenanigans.

Lauren Boebert is such a fraud. These are not random examples of "our country falling down around us." The AMTRAK train derailed because it collided with a water truck. The highway collapsed in Philadelphia because a gas tanker truck crashed and caused a fire. Democrats… pic.twitter.com/bUHpWreuIo — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 29, 2023

She voted AGAINST President Biden’s infrastructure bill. Let that sink in. — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) June 29, 2023

And you voted against sending money to fix these things. Thankfully Democrats approved and these things are being fixed. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 29, 2023

So why did you vote no to the plan that would have invested billions into infrastructure then??? — WRAPTHx 🥷 (@wrapthx) June 29, 2023

The AMTRAK train derailed because it collided with a water truck. The highway collapsed in Philadelphia because a gas tanker truck crashed and caused a fire. It reopened in 12 days. You voted against the infrastructure bill but rushed to take credit for it in Colorado. Liar! — Charlie Newquist🇺🇦 (@CharlieNewquist) June 29, 2023

Well.. quit voting to defund infrastructure!! It’s quit simple 🤷‍♂️ — Liberal Gen X Vet (@LiberalGenXVet) June 29, 2023

We need to improve our infrastructure. Oh wait. You voted against that bill. — GrandaddySpeaks (@GrandaddySpeak1) June 29, 2023

Didn't you vote against Biden's infrastructure bill? — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) June 29, 2023

Weren’t you against the infrastructure bill? 🤔 — ᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏ ᴍᴀʀᴛɪɴᴇᴢ  (@ObatalaMartinez) June 29, 2023

