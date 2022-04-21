Rootin’ tootin Lauren Boebert’s apparently recovered from receiving Bible schooling for her Jesus-and-lockdowns tweet on Easter. That followed up upon the Shooter’s Grill owner’s triggered response after SNL parodied her Christmas-with-guns photo. The Rifle Republican’s bouncing back, though, and she’s back with a take on why Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in streaming history. And she’s off the mark.

The probable reasons for the decline are easy to pinpoint. The streaming service decided to hike prices again (and this is becoming a regular occurrence) in a time of inflation. This is happening while the streaming service has projected a crackdown and higher prices for those people who share passwords with family members who might not always reside under the same roof. Meanwhile, the entire 200,000-strong subscriber base of Russia has gone out the door. Still, Boebert is convinced that Netflix will fail because it’s not a far-right service and is too “woke.” And for some unknown reason, she’s bringing “physics” into the discussion.

“Netflix is projected to LOSE 2 million subscribers & CNN+ can’t even reach 200,000,” she tweeted. “The correlation between companies going woke & then broke is a new law of physics at this point.”

Netflix is projected to LOSE 2 million subscribers & CNN+ can't even reach 200,000. The correlation between companies going woke & then broke is a new law of physics at this point. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 20, 2022

As one might expect, people are pouncing on Boebert for tweeting about another subject that she clearly hasn’t studied (again, no one is bashing GED earners, but Boebert hasn’t even brushed up on the U.S. constitution, and she’s a lawmaker). No one knows why she’s calling this a “law of physics,” and people are also pointing out how Netflix had a rather non-woke response to the Dave Chappelle/The Closer controversy. Also, yup, Alex Jones is going broke, and he’s the opposite of woke.

Law and physics? What was the highest level you reached in any of those classes bobo? Closest you got was remedial breathing for credit and you flunked that. — 🇺🇦Joe Colorado 🇺🇸 (@COFightsBack) April 20, 2022

Do you know what Physics is? Going by this, it's a no. — Tea Room Betty (@TeaRoomBetty) April 20, 2022

Lauren Bobert's Word Of The Day Calendar Today's word: PHYSICS "So I went to a PHYSIC with Marjorie today and she told us both we were going to lose our elections. Then we both realized we don't really believe any of that PHYSICS stuff" — Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) April 20, 2022

What does physics have to do with this? — Katherine K Hrithik Roshan Fan #vetsresist (@KatherineK221) April 20, 2022

How has Netflix gone woke? I thought their woke employees were staging walkouts, &c. — George Jordan (@geoffreybomber) April 20, 2022

Alex Jones is filing for bankruptcy. Was InfoWars woke? — Diane Bernaerts 🇧🇪🇺🇦 🌊🌊🌊 (@DianeBernaerts) April 20, 2022

Netflix didn’t go “woke.” They raised their prices; last time they did that, they also lost subscribers. And CNN+ doesn’t seem to o add much value over the smount of news that is free. — Keith (@KeithStar1100) April 20, 2022

Do you have any actual statistics on this? I only ask because I would say the fact that we are dealing with rising prices on everything including streaming services and Netflix deciding to have greedy practices at the same time is what is actually causing the possible subscriber — Trevon Vervaet (@TrevonVervaet) April 20, 2022

Speaking of projections, yep, that subject came up, too:

And you are projected to lose everything come November. — Sunny (@Ahuja470) April 20, 2022

The midterms should be fun for all, to say the very least.