Lauren Boebert was recently taken to task by a constituent after she proposed legislation to enshrine the AR-15 as the “national gun.” Now (and via other legislation), she is climbing aboard the Meatball DeSantis train as he continues his (ironically anti-Republican in a way) stance of attacking a business that brings billions of dollars annually to the Florida economy. Disney CEO Bob Iger reacted by suggesting that he could pull future investments (up to $17 billion over the next decade), and this arrives after Disney sued DeSantis for essentially being a d*ck over his state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Along the way, DeSantis has threatened to erect a prison next to Mickey’s home turf in the state, which are more than fighting words to a business that’s helped keep Florida financially afloat for five decades. And Lauren Boebert is making it known — by adding her voice to an anti-Disney bill introduced by Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas — that she is down with Ol’ Pudding Fingers.

Nehl initially introduced this bill in 2022, and he’s now reintroduced it in light of his party’s increasing anti-Disney sentiment, largely due to the conglomerate’s support of the LGBTQ+ community. Boebert, who has raised hell over drag queen storytimes in her district, was all too happy to join.

The legislation proposes removing the decades-old no-fly zones (put into place for national security reasons due to the Iraq War) above Disney theme parks. Here’s Boebert’s quote from a press release:

“Woke corporations shouldn’t get any favors from the government,” said Congresswoman Boebert. “The FAA has no business granting a no-fly-zone over Disney parks. Universal Studios, Hershey Park, Six Flags, and other theme parks don’t have no-fly-zones over them, and it’s time for Disney to get the same treatment. No corporation should get preferential treatment from the government—especially when it is grooming children. Go woke, go broke.”

I’m not sure what this alignment says about Boebert’s Trump devotion, but regardless, it’s wild to see Republicans declaring war against business, all for getting in jabs against “wokeness.” And last week, Boebert rambled through a hearing about “woke corporate activism” from Disney, as seen below.

Boebert: The hearing today will help us better understand what congress can do so that activist stakeholders will not encourage woke corporate activism as we have seen recently with Anheuser-Busch, Disney, and even Nike pic.twitter.com/bY4x4iyKwM — Acyn (@Acyn) May 10, 2023

Yes, part of the GOP is on an anti-business bender. MAGA diehard Kid Rock literally shot up cans of Bud Light to protest the Dylan Mulvaney matter, which also inspired Boebert into her own Bud Light-themed self-own.