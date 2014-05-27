Lego Batman Returns To Boldly Kick Ass Where No Man Has Kicked Ass Before

Afraid this year’s Batman: Arkham Knight won’t be able to cover your Batman video game needs? Well, don’t worry, because today Warner Bros. Games announced Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham will be coming out this fall.

As the name implies Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham will see Batman going to outer space to once again team up with the Justice League in order to stop Brainiac. Check out the first teaser trailer below…

I like that the Lego Batman series is putting it’s goofier tone to good use and finally giving wacky space faring sci-fi Batman his video game due.

via Polygon