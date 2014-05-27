Lego Batman Returns To Boldly Kick Ass Where No Man Has Kicked Ass Before

#Video Games #DC Comics #Comics #Batman
05.27.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Afraid this year’s Batman: Arkham Knight won’t be able to cover your Batman video game needs? Well, don’t worry, because today Warner Bros. Games announced Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham will be coming out this fall.

As the name implies Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham will see Batman going to outer space to once again team up with the Justice League in order to stop Brainiac. Check out the first teaser trailer below…

I like that the Lego Batman series is putting it’s goofier tone to good use and finally giving wacky space faring sci-fi Batman his video game due.

via Polygon

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games#DC Comics#Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanComicsDC COMICSLEGOlego batmanLego Batman 3: Beyond Gothamvideo games

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP