Lego Batman Returns To Boldly Kick Ass Where No Man Has Kicked Ass Before

Afraid this year’s Batman: Arkham Knight won’t be able to cover your Batman video game needs? Well, don’t worry, because today Warner Bros. Games announced Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham will be coming out this fall.
As the name implies Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham will see Batman going to outer space to once again team up with the Justice League in order to stop Brainiac. Check out the first teaser trailer below…
I like that the Lego Batman series is putting it’s goofier tone to good use and finally giving wacky space faring sci-fi Batman his video game due.
via Polygon
I just ask for one thing.. that this doesn’t crash all the time like Marvel Superheroes does
Right @DevilDinosaur ? The Marvel one had a TON of bugs in it. The new Lego Movie game does too. It is almost worse than the Marvel one.
It will be mildly entertaining.
I hope they create a more linear sort of method for moving from mission to mission – the Indiana Jones 2, and Marvel Games are near cluster F**Ks in terms of advancing the games. just my opinion.
Yeah, honestly I had no idea what the f–k was going on in Lego Batman 2, to the point where I had to return it, but hey, some folks really like these games! Maybe my brain is too old and musty for ’em.
Super weird that the last three Justice League gmaes/properties had to be presented with Batman titles. That’s like the Avengers being sold as Wolverine’s back-up singers.
Is that Chris Parnell voicing Superman? It sure as hell sounds like it to me, or at least a pretty dead on facsimile…
I’m 47 and still play with Legos. That’s normal right?
Yes @TheDongerNeedsFood