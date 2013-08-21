‘LEGO Marvel Superheroes’ Promises Brick-Smashing Action

OK, so we don’t see any gameplay, but so what? Any new LEGO game is welcome, especially one starring our favorites from the House Of Ideas. Check out Lego Marvel Superheroes under the cut.
Here it is, with cosmic bricks, Doctor Doom’s Doom Ray of Doom, and Lego reinterpretations of pretty much every single character in the 616:
If tradition holds, pretty much everybody we see on screen will somehow be playable, which, let’s face it, is really the entire idea here; we have these games to settle who’d win in a fight, The Mad Thinker or Thor. OK, Thor, but we’re getting off the point.
The game does undeniably look like a lot of fun, though: Traveller’s Tales knows their way around making an adorable, entertaining action game, and it’s really hard to go wrong with this many beloved characters and this absurd of a concept. Watching Iron Man shatter robots into bricks really should not make a grown man giggle, and yet it does. This’ll be arriving on pretty much every platform you can think of later this fall.
If that’s half as fun as Lego Batman 2, I’m in. Also, LEGO DEADPOOL!
No sarcasm: this is the game I anticipate the most this Fall.
The kid in me always gets giddy wheneer I hear “It’s Clobberin’ Time”
also
SQUIRREL GIRL!
playable Captain Britain please? Dare I say it….he’s miles better than his American counterpart
I’m sure he’s in there, but I don’t think it’s fair to compare a flagship character to somebody who never got a fair shake in the wider universe. On the other hand, Captain Britain didn’t get his power from steroids.
Yeah I’m just showing my country of origin bias – plus, the fact that he’s the only Marvel character that has ever benefitted from the pen of Alan Moore. I don’t really mind Captain America, but Britain and MI:13 was one of the best (if cancelled too abruptly) series that Marvel has done in the last 5 years or so.
This looks awesome! I’m hoping for a lego Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Moon Knight…
I’m not sure who’s actually more excited about this game in my house, my 6 year old nephew or his 40 year old Uncle Phil.
MODOK!? SQUIRREL GIRL!? MYSTIQUE!? 616 DOC OCK AND NOT HIS ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN TV SHOW LOOK THAT WAS USED IN A LEGO SET!? Yes, I have pre-ordered this game before this trailer. Can’t wait.
Also, who’s that female character being attacked by Lego Deadpool at 1:19?
Am I the only one who wishes this was done without legos? I mean, I loved the Ultimate Alliance games and would have loved to see this game as the third one of those.
I’m still bitter over the direction the series took re: RPG mechanics. Why? Why couldn’t we just have X-Men Legends-style stats?