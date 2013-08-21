‘LEGO Marvel Superheroes’ Promises Brick-Smashing Action

OK, so we don’t see any gameplay, but so what? Any new LEGO game is welcome, especially one starring our favorites from the House Of Ideas. Check out Lego Marvel Superheroes under the cut.



Here it is, with cosmic bricks, Doctor Doom’s Doom Ray of Doom, and Lego reinterpretations of pretty much every single character in the 616:

If tradition holds, pretty much everybody we see on screen will somehow be playable, which, let’s face it, is really the entire idea here; we have these games to settle who’d win in a fight, The Mad Thinker or Thor. OK, Thor, but we’re getting off the point.

The game does undeniably look like a lot of fun, though: Traveller’s Tales knows their way around making an adorable, entertaining action game, and it’s really hard to go wrong with this many beloved characters and this absurd of a concept. Watching Iron Man shatter robots into bricks really should not make a grown man giggle, and yet it does. This’ll be arriving on pretty much every platform you can think of later this fall.