In the most inclusive move yet by the toy-brick company, LEGO has unveiled a new LGBTQ set that will arrive in time for this year’s Pride Month in June. The set is called “Everyone Is Awesome,” a clever callback to “Everything Is Awesome,” the hit song from The LEGO Movie. The set features eleven LEGO minifigures representing all colors of the LGBTQ rainbow.

“We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder,” LEGO wrote on its official Twitter account, along with photos of the Pride-themed set.

The “Everyone Is Awesome” set is already receiving praise from LGBTQ groups, who are happy to see the Denmark-based company foster an accepting environment for children. Via CNN:

“Having LGBT-inclusive toys creates a space for families to let LGBT children know that they are loved and accepted,” Joe Nellist, from the UK’s LGBT Foundation, told CNN. “Growing up in a world which often tells you there is something ‘wrong’ with you can lead to a person developing a deep sense of shame — something we know can have a long-lasting impact on both mental and physical health.”

According to the set’s designer, Matthew Ashton, he was happy to celebrate LEGO’s passionate fanbase of all ages and all backgrounds. “We share love for creativity and self-expression through Lego bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared,” he told CNN in a statement.

(Via LEGO on Twitter)