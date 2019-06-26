Getty Image

It’s been a heavy handful of days — hell, it’s been a heavy handful of years. Just a reminder, of late we’ve a) almost gone to war with Iran, and may still do so; b) the sitting president of the United States was, for the umpteenth time, credibly accused of sexual assault; c) children keep dying in impossibly unsanitary camps. (Though Meghan McCain doesn’t think the latter is all that bad.) There’s probably more, but point is, we need a break. So here’s some photos of Leonardo DiCaprio getting in the face by a volleyball.

Ouch! Leonardo DiCaprio gets whacked in the face by a volleyball https://t.co/pVv8PUzaRc pic.twitter.com/x21uLkZn5m — Page Six (@PageSix) June 25, 2019

This breaking news came from Page Six, which chronicled the 44-year-old Oscar-winner trying to break in summer while in Malibu with friends this past weekend. DiCaprio was attempting to make a bump pass, and, well, it did not go well.

Still, his misery is our reward. We don’t wish to see any harm come his way: DiCaprio’s a brilliant actor, who’s almost certainly excellent in Quentin Tarantino’s forthcoming ’69 nightmare Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. We wish him well.