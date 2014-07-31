Leonardo DiCaprio Was #TeamOrlando During The Bieber Vs. Bloom Fight

07.31.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

Orlando Bloom trying to punch Justin Bieber over Miranda Kerr is already a wonderfully ridiculous thing to imagine, so why WOULDN’T Leonardo DiCaprio, who has a history with the Beebs, be there, too? And that he was cheering on Bloom, who was sadly more of a failure than The Three Musketeers? Anastasia Skolkova, “a former journalist from Spain,” described the scene to the Mirror.

I went there with friends…We were on the table next to Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio. There was also Lindsay Lohan, Puff Daddy, and Erick Morillo at the restaurant. Justin said something when he came in which was aimed at Orlando, who then jumped onto a sofa to try and get at Justin. It was amazing. Everyone stood up and started watching…and clapping. There were actually two moments when it turned violent, it wasn’t just the one punch thrown. DiCaprio was flipping out and Lindsay Lohan was trying to call them. Justin’s face was amazing. (Via)

If only Bloom’s blows had connected.

Leo’s victory dance would have been amazing.

