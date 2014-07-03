Let’s Celebrate All The Times Olivia Munn Has Won The Internet

Hey everybody, it’s Olivia Munn’s birthday! Yes, the original queen of the internet — or at least reigning internet queen of 2009 — is celebrating 34 years on this planet. These days Olivia Munn seems to be far less about wearing Princess Leia bikinis (*sad face*) and more about doing respectable projects like narrating documentaries and running around in creepy horror movies — Deliver Us From Evil came out yesterday in case you were wondering.
There was once a time not that long ago, where Ms. Munn’s primary objective was using her assets to heal the adolescent wounds of nerds everywhere with GIFs and copious amounts of cosplay. It was truly a glorious era and exactly what we’re celebrating today: Olivia Munn’s greatest internet moments. Prepare your eyeballs, lots of Munn is on the way.
1. Her many, many contributions to GIF culture.
There’s a number of female celebrities that have done great work in the field of GIFs over the years. You’ve got your Emma Stones, your Alison Bries, your Olivia Wildes, but it all goes back to Olivia Munn. The producers on Attack of the Show were GIF visionaries, they knew that Olivia trying to catch a hot dog on a string wouldn’t just make for a fun 20 seconds of TV, but would be cherished by an entire generation in an endless loop. And oh has she made some wonderful GIFs. You’ve got your sexy…
Your goofy…
And then there’s this…
2. Olivia Munn does Princess Leia better than anybody.
And yes, I mean better than anybody — including Carrie Fisher. (Yeah, I said it. What?!) Lots of celebs have thrown on the gold bikini and cinnabon hairstyle — Jennifer Aniston briefly brought it back in the 90s — but they’re all second to Olivia Munn. Between 2005 and 2013, Olivia was a staple at San Diego Comic Con, often wearing some sort of cosplay that would bring on a nerd-boner from anyone within 25 yards of her. The girl knows her way around a lightsaber.
3. Sacrificing her body for the sake of a viral video.
The internet loves itself a good fail video. So naturally, a fail video featuring a female celebrity and a swing is bound to be piece of media just as popular as any silly acting project that person might have done. (It’s a universal law that if there’s a swing and a video camera recording, pain is right around the corner.) For some added charm and humor, here is Olivia explaining on The Late Show how it all happened. Letterman requesting to examine the video with a second viewing in slow motion is particularly enjoyable.
4. Taking sexting to a new level.
There are celebrity cellphone leaks and then there is the cellphone picture wizardy of Olivia Munn’s leaked photos. By no means was she the first celeb to have their phone hacked, numerous celebs before her had gone through the same infuriating experience. What was new, was that Oliva had Photoshopped arrows and dialogue that read like the description of a Hustler video onto her photos. It was a sexting game changer and reminder that the right font and a nice drop shadow effect can do wonders when putting together a steamy below the neck gallery for that special someone.
5. Showcasing her tiger mom to the world.
Technically, this accolade should go to Amy Chua for putting out a book about her tiger mom and sending the cable news show talking heads into a frenzy. Amy Chua has done zilch for GIFs though, and as far as I know never dressed as Chun-Li, so it’s Olivia Munn who will reap our praises. She first brought attention to her mom’s strict upbringing which “kept her off the pole” on The Daily Show, and has since told more hilarious/terrifying stories about her on Conan. Child abuse, yay??
May your birthday be one filled with many GIFable moments, Ms. Munn.
I’ll have all of you bandwagoners know I liked her before she was Asian.
First Aubrey Plaza, now Olivia Munn.
You guys are working your asses off praising women who have nice tits and zero talent.
Although, Plaza is light years ahead of Munn.
She was pretty great at the PAX game this year.
Wait, I got my 3rd-tier G4 celebrities mixed up. That was Morgan Webb.
i think it was established she didn’t sext those. they were publicly available photos.
My penis is going to pretend they’re real.
Kristen Bell’s Princess Leia in Fanboys>Everyone else’s Princess Leia
I don’t know, what about Adrienne Curry:
Yvonne Strahovski also deserves at least an honorable mention
Yvonne’s tampon has more sex appeal than Kristen Bell
can Uproxx not help perpetuate the fallacy that olivia munn is a tolerable on screen “talent”? I have enough problem choking back the bile whenever Girls is mentioned…
Yeah, Olivia Munn is just fan service: the human, and not in any particularly endearing or appealing way except for the most base level nerds. OMG MIXED RACE PRINCESS LEIA, JUST LIKE MY JAPANESE ANIMES
She was one of the only decent aspects of “The Newsroom”.
She has a pleasing appearance and a pleasant personality. I do miss her and miss Attack of the Show.
Sure, she’s ridiculously attractive, fairly funny, and a pretty good actor.
But she was on this show once where she PRETENDED TO BE A NERD AND I THINK SHE REALLY WASN’T BUT WAS JUST PLAYING A PART AND I FELT SO DECEIVED AND CHEATED AND SHE AND ALL THE OTHER PRETTY GIRLS WHO DON’T LIKE ME CAN GO TO HELL THAT’S WHY ONLY DATE JAPANESE ANIME CHARACTERS.
Oh Krieger-san.
You summed up about half of this thread.
Fat, pimple-assed guy in mom’s basement holds nose up at very attractive woman because she doesn’t sit on her ass all day gaming. GO NERDS! WOULD NOT BANG!
She tries way too hard
Yes, please compare my username, which took me 3 seconds to think of, to a woman who has build her career on using her mildly attractive looks to pander to internet nerds, while knowing nothing about any of the subjects she is pretending to…
She also knows nothing about indoor swings.
She should have spent ten years in the IT department before going into the entertainment business at G4.
she’s so pretty wish she was in more stuff. Her short lived sitcom about 3 couples was ok they should’ve given it a chance to grow and get better
There’s one that’s sorely missing here
I enjoy the hell out of her. She seems to be funny and not take herself too seriously and that’s a trait sorely missing from a lot of celebrities these days.
Wake me up when Laya Kaleigh gets a post. CRIMINALLY underrated.
Indeed. She is managing a boy band now. weird
If it’s stupid but it works, it’s not stupid.
She wasn’t exactly born the queen.
I always confuse her with Olivia Wilde.
This is always nice; fucking computer nerds are angry that she doesn’t know/ do enough compooderin’. 90% of all celebrity actions are pandering.
Ah, the true reasons come out.
Feel that heat? No, it’s not the summer weather! It’s Vince Mancini’s blood boiling with rage.
Seriously, though. Who the fuck is Joe Stice and why is he writing such shit articles? Like, everything he writes seems like it’s modeled after those shitty click bait advertisements that you see at the bottom of blogs.
This place is really going to shit.
I know her publicist made a nice appearance in the FD comment section (allegedly*) but I still kinda like her, which I’m sure puts all her fears to rest.
*seriously what the fuck was that?