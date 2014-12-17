Let’s Celebrate Milla Jovovich’s Birthday With The Best Leeloo Cosplay

When you’ve been to one comic book convention, you’ve been to them all. Sure, some are bigger and flashier than others, but you know you’re always going to see a massive line around any booth related to Star Wars and dozens of men and women dressed as Leeloo from Luc Besson’s 1997 science fiction mind-f*ck The Fifth Element. Leeloo, real name Leeloominaï Lekatariba Lamina-Tchaï Ekbat De Sebat, was of course played by Milla Jovovich, and no matter how many Resident Evil movies she stars in, it’s probably her most iconic role.

Today is also Jovovich’s birthday, so let’s take a look at some of the best Leeloo cosplay, separated into five categories.

Attack of the Show Leeloo

Cosplay Leeloo