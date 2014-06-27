Life Really Sucks Sometimes But These Candles Might Actually Help

A little down in the dumps ’cause life dealt you a crappy hand? Well, instead of drowning your sorrows in a couple of cheap pitchers of weak beer or three boxes of terrible frozen pizza, why not get a whiff of these Flick Candles. Each one is named for life’s various disappointments — be it divorce, a college rejection letter, or even a death in the family. Yeah, they’re pretty morbid at times, but essentially they help lift up gloomy spirits with a dose of clever humor.

Flicking Candles make the perfect gift for friends and family, especially if they’re going through a hard time. There is no better way to subtly acknowledge their personal setbacks than with a candle that illuminates those challenges and puts them on display for everyone to see. They’ll be happy to own a fragrance that truly captures life and all its disappointments.

Here are a few of my personal faves:

Flicking Candle Company via Paste