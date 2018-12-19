Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mary Poppins Returns is out in theaters today, the sequel to the original film which is set in London in the 1930s, two decades after the events of the original film, in which Mary Poppins comes back to help the now-adult Jane and Michael Banks after suffering a family tragedy. To promote the already highly-buzzed-about film, on Tuesday night musical superfan James Corden invited stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda to help him perform 22 musicals in one 12 minute long take.

Among the classics the trio tackled included La La Land, Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard of Oz, Dreamgirls, Little Shop of Horrors, and The Muppet Movie — the latter with a little help from Kermit the Frog himself.

Despite the fact that the film technically wasn’t out yet, they also did a number from the Mary Poppins sequel, as well as a scene from 2014’s musical fantasy Into the Woods, which starred both Blunt and Corden as a couple trying to get a witch to lift a curse so they can have a child. Although Miranda was decidedly not enthused about being left out of the number, even though was literally played by Blunt and Corden in the film.

It seems like a missed opportunity that they didn’t do a bit from Hamilton — since technically that hasn’t been adapted into a movie, and unfortunately, still probably won’t be anytime soon.