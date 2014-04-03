Was Lindsay Lohan Supposed To Be In ‘The Avengers’?

Say what you will about Lindsay Lohan; she’s a machine. A machine built to act. Today, she’s acting like she was supposed to be in The Avengers. Lohan has made 10 movies since 2010, and played herself in half of them. Obviously, those films were just to prepare her for the role she was born to play: Super Lindsay Lohan. Her superpowers include the ability to mesmerize anyone with her boobs and the ability to shoot fire from her crotch (but only to light a cigarette).
In an episode of her
critically acclaimed Oprah Winfrey Network reality show, Lohan off-handedly mentioned that she was almost cast in the blockbuster Marvel movie. She said that her manager didn’t push for her hard enough, and “they went with an unknown” for the part. Seriously, who could she have possibly played? As great as it was, The Avengers wasn’t exactly a diverse film. I count exactly three prominent parts for women: Pepper Potts, Black Widow, and Maria Hill. Gwyneth Paltrow (Potts) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) certainly aren’t unknowns, and both played those roles in earlier films.
That leaves only Cobie Smulders, who played Maria Hill. Lohan obviously was throwing some shade at someone who she feels is inferior to her. While Smulders isn’t exactly known for her film work, she is far from an unknown. She’s starred in How I Met Your Mother for the last nine years. Lohan was eighteen when that show started airing, which is coincidentally right about when Lindsay’s career headed downhill. Hey, didn’t Lohan have a singing career at some point? I can’t name any of her songs, but I know “Let’s Go to the Mall” and “Sandcastles in the Sand” were sung by Smulders. Cobie wasn’t cast in The Avengers because Lohan’s manager made a mistake. She was cast because she is more talented and more professional than Lindsay.
Lohan has a lot to look forward to, though. She may not have been in The Avengers, but she’s guest-starring in an upcoming episode of Two Broke Girls! That could have been a lot of fun, unless Kat Dennings made a big deal out of the fact that she was in two Marvel films. Or maybe we’ve blown this out of proportion. Maybe Lindsay wasn’t being considered for the movie, and was trying to look important on her awful reality show. Maybe it was just on the list of films she’s slept with. I think we all know the most likely scenario is that Lindsay was actually rejected for a part in This Ain’t The Avengers: XXX.
Via Time
Off the top of my head, maybe she meant the waitress that Cap saves towards the end. She had a bigger scene that was cut from the final version and if Lohan was ever actually up for a role in the movie, which was stolen by an unknown, I’d put money on it being the waitress.
You bastard, I was ganna guess the exact same thing lol
I’m thinking that she was meant to play the part that eventually went to Harry Dean Stanton.
Great, handsome, popular and modest minds think alike.
Yup.
I was also assuming the waitress, and it’s fairly conceivable that Lohan ignorantly assumed she’s an unknown.
@Thanksgiving Chimp
Ashley Johnson also played Ellie in The Last of Us. She did the voice and the motion capture work.
Don’t forget, it’s also far more likely that she’s just lying about the whole thing.
I’ll go with no way in fuck would Whedon put her in Avengers. However, I hear she’s in the running for Black Canary in “Batman vs Superman”.
But she’s not black, how could she play Black Canary?
sick burn on DC, brah!
I’m pretty sure this is the DC role she was considering.
Unless Otto she actually dies from cocaine while they are filing, then DC would be screwed. Also you win a 1000 internet points for that comment.
There was also the other Green Arrow sidekick: Mia, the teenage HIV-positive ex-hooker.
So, really, Lindsay is spoiled for choice!
Im putting this done as drug induced thought of grandeur by Lohan and that the Avengers was coming out when she didnt get the part to play a porn star.
Pretty sure her forehead was cast as Cap’s shield.
I think I may be interested if she was in that Avengers: XXX…
Damn it, I was just in Singapore. If I’d known I could get drunk with Lindsay Lohan… I’d probably have stayed somewhere else.